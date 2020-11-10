Back

A&W S'pore is now Halal-certified, to open outlet at Canberra Plaza 'soon'

Siti Hawa | November 10, 2020, 03:52 PM

American fast-food chain A&W is now halal-certified, a Halal consultancy firm, Halal Hub Consultants announced on Nov. 10.

The firm assists applicants in the application of MUIS Halal certificates.

They took to Facebook to share the good news:

They confirmed that A&W's two outlets in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport and AMK Hub are Halal-certified and added that A&W plans to open an outlet at Canberra Plaza "soon".

They also shared a photo of A&W's Jewel Changi Airport outlet's Halal-certificate in the comment section of their post:

Photo via HalalHub Consultants on Facebook

A&W Singapore also took to their Facebook page to confirm the news:

In response to Mothership, MUIS also confirmed that both A&W's outlets are Halal-certified.

The announcement comes after news back in June 2020 that the fast-food chain was not halal-certified and was not in the process of applying.

Back in July 2017, A&W Singapore confirmed that its outlets were going to be halal-certified.

Check out their outlets here.

