S'pore's only indoor multiplayer airsoft facility opening at Khatib on Nov. 29, 2020

More things to do in Singapore.

Fasiha Nazren | November 28, 2020, 10:15 AM

TactSim, a Player versus Player (PvP) airsoft facility, is officially opening on Nov. 29, 2020.

First airsoft arena in Singapore

Located in HomeTeamNS Khatib, this is the first PvP airsoft facility in Singapore.

For the uninitiated, airsoft is a competitive shooting sport that was first founded in Japan back in the 1970s.

Airsoft uses replica air weapons called airsoft guns and they launch 6mm plastic pellets at safe velocities.

TactSim's range of gun models includes the MP5, M4 and GBB pistols.

The 765 sqm indoor facility holds two airsoft arenas and a target shooting range.

Airsoft arenas

The arenas are customisable to simulate residential and industrial environments that are similar to those in urban and combat training.

Visitors are required to wear covered shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirts to avoid injuries.

Protective gear including masks and vests will be provided.

GoPro not included. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Here's a look at what the arenas look like:

Photo from TactSim.

Photo from TactSim.

Photo by Bryan Cambo.

In the arena, guests can participate in teambuilding PvP games including "Capture the Flag" and "King of the Hill".

Here's what you'll probably look like in the arena:

Photo by Bryan Cambo.

Video by Bryan Cambo.

Photo by Bryan Cambo.

Video by Bryan Cambo.

Photo by Bryan Cambo.

Video by Bryan Cambo.

Target shooting range

The target shooting range is designed to accommodate a wide range of shooting-related activities, including steel plates and reactive falling targets.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Video by Fasiha Nazren.

These activities provide a challenging and immersive experience for both beginners and experienced shooters.

Here are the pistols used in the shooting range:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Staff will also be available on hand to give commands and teach visitors how to load and aim the guns.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Maximum of 10 visitors due to safe management measures

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, safe management measures have been implemented throughout the facility and appropriate measures are in place to ensure that all equipment and high-touch surfaces are thoroughly wiped down and cleaned after each use.

While the facility can accommodate a maximum of 27 visitors, it is currently reduced to two groups of five visitors to comply with safe management measures.

Game modes have also been modified to ensure that there is no intermingling between different groups.

In the initial opening phase, the facility will only be open to HomeTeamNS members and Home Team-related agencies due to capacity limits.

More updates will be available on TactSim's Facebook page.

At least 18 years old

Visitors are required to be at least 18 years old and above for HomeTeamNS members and Home Team-related agencies.

Activities range from S$30 to S$120 for HomeTeamNS members and S$45 to S$170 for SAFRA/PAssion members.

Here are the full rates:

Location

2 Yishun Walk Singapore 767944

Opening hours: 3pm to 10pm on Tuesdays to Fridays, 9am to 10pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, closed on Mondays.

Top image from Bryan Cambo and Fasiha Nazren.

