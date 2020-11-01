S'pore photography service asks followers not to engage freelancers, backlash ensues

Photographers play a crucial role in any event worth remembering.

And one would probably think that it is the skill and style of a photographer, and not so much whether the photographer works for a company, is important.

Which is why things didn't go down so well when photography service Afford-A-Graph tried to convince followers that they shouldn't engage a freelance photographer to shoot for their ROM.

The company appears to be relatively new, with its first Instagram post on June 29, 2020.

In addition to a full refund, Afford-A-Graph also said that they would pay customers S$10 if they were unsatisfied with the photos.

These were the five reasons they listed against freelancers:

Transport fees

Revision fees

Inflated prices

Poor customer service

No quality guarantee

Here are screenshots of their post, reproduced by freelance photographer Chris Fury on Facebook: