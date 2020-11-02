Back

Anime Festival Asia S'pore to be held online in Dec. 2020 due to Covid-19, tickets not required

The physical event has been cancelled due to the current Covid-19 situation.

Julia Yeo | November 02, 2020, 05:18 PM

The C3AFA (Anime Festival Asia) Singapore 2020 physical event has been cancelled for the first time in 12 years due to the current Covid-19 situation.

AFA Singapore 2020 physical event cancelled

The event has been held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre since 2008.

AFA is one of the largest and most followed J-Pop culture event in Southeast Asia since its early days, and was awarded the Best Leisure Event in Singapore by the Singapore Tourism Board in 2018.

Guests invited in past years included popular J-Pop artists such as LiSA and Japanese comedian Pikotaro.

"Due to the ongoing travel and regulatory restrictions for large scale events, we have decided that holding C3AFA Singapore this year is not sustainable for both our customers and stakeholders," the organisers said in a press release.

"It is with much regret that we have to cancel C3AFA Singapore 2020."

AFA to be held online this year

While the physical event has been cancelled, an online event will be taking its place this year in early December, said the organisers.

The online event, AFA Online Singapore 2020, will be held from Dec. 5 to Dec 6, featuring exclusive contents from invited guests and merchandise from partner brands.

The event will be non-ticketed, but registration my be required for access.

Event activities will be held on AFA's YouTube channel and AFA STATION.

More details will be announced by the organisers at a later date.

Top image via AFA, sky_irresistible_knight/IG

