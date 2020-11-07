Back

7-Eleven S'pore launches Christmas meat platter from S$16.90 & BTS ice cream for S$98

Meat platter.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 10, 2020, 01:21 PM

7-Eleven will be introducing a festive pre-order programme in anticipation of Christmas and New Year.

Take, for example, these cold cuts.

The Christmas Salami Platter ($19.90) includes Beef Bresaola (100g), a lean dried salted beef, and Beef Salami (50g).

The Christmas Ham Platter ($16.90) includes Smoked Chicken Breast Ham (150g), Beef Salami (50g), and is made using premium cuts of meat from Australia and New Zealand.

Image courtesy of 7-Eleven

You can also pre-order the Goomedo Burnt Cheesecake ($9.90).

They are also offering BTS Ice Cream.

Image courtesy of 7-Eleven

Here's the full list on offer.

To pre-order, you have to head down to 7-Eleven and place your order on an order form that you can request from a 7-Eleven team member. 7-Eleven will then contact you when your items are ready to pick up.

If you're lazy to wait, the burnt cheesecake is also available elsewhere:

Images courtesy of 7-Eleven.

