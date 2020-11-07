7-Eleven S'pore launches Christmas meat platter from S$16.90 & BTS ice cream for S$98

7-Eleven will be introducing a festive pre-order programme in anticipation of Christmas and New Year.
Take, for example, these cold cuts.
The Christmas Salami Platter ($19.90) includes Beef Bresaola (100g), a lean dried salted beef, and Beef Salami (50g).
The Christmas Ham Platter ($16.90) includes Smoked Chicken Breast Ham (150g), Beef Salami (50g), and is made using premium cuts of meat from Australia and New Zealand.
You can also pre-order the Goomedo Burnt Cheesecake ($9.90).
They are also offering BTS Ice Cream.
Here's the full list on offer.
To pre-order, you have to head down to 7-Eleven and place your order on an order form that you can request from a 7-Eleven team member. 7-Eleven will then contact you when your items are ready to pick up.
If you're lazy to wait, the burnt cheesecake is also available elsewhere:
Images courtesy of 7-Eleven.
