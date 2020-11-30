30-year-old man arrested for allegedly slashing enforcement officer with sickle near Canberra Link

The Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

On November 9 at about 7:30pm, the Police were alerted to a case where two Certis officers, who are enforcement officers attached to the National Environment Agency (NEA), were allegedly assaulted by a man in the vicinity of Canberra Link, while working.

One officer was allegedly punched in the face and the other officer was allegedly slashed on his hand and legs by a man with a sickle.

The man fled the scene before the Police’s arrival. The two officers were conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from the police cameras and the Certis officers’ body worn cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within seven hours.

The Police have also seized a bloodstained sickle, believed to be the weapon used by the man to assault the officer, found near the scene of the alleged assault.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged in court on November 11 with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

If convicted, the man is liable for a fine, a jail term not exceeding seven years, caning or any combination of such punishments.

Image from SPF