Zouk S'pore transforms dance floor into spin studio by day & cinema club by night

Almost the same as clubbing.

Fasiha Nazren | October 15, 2020, 03:23 PM

If you missed having a night out at Zouk, here's some good news.

The Zouk Group is transforming its main room into a spin studio by day and a cinema club by night.

Spinning classes at Zouk

In partnership with Absolute Cycle, Zouk has been providing spin classes to the public since Oct. 12.

For the uninitiated, one can expect a high-intensity spin class hosted in a dark space with Zouk lighting and music.

Photo courtesy of Zouk Group.

Photo courtesy of Zouk Group.

The Absolute Cycle X Zouk classes of 50 pax will run seven days a week.

There will be up to 12 classes daily.

An Absolute Cycle X Zouk package for the month of October starts from S$49.

Here's when the classes will take place:

  • Sundays to Tuesdays: 9am to 10pm

  • Wednesdays to Saturdays: 9am to 5pm

Bookings can be made here.

Cinema club coming soon

Zouk also has plans to turn the main room into a cinema club at night.

One will have to be at least 18 years old for this pop-up cinematic experience.

More information will be released in the coming weeks.

Top image from Zouk Singapore.

