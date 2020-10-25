Back

Zhejiang woman brings 23 relatives for free meal on blind date, man leaves them with S$4,000 bill

Yikes!

Joshua Lee | October 25, 2020, 05:20 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

A rather hilarious (and unfortunate) story has been making its rounds.

A woman in Zhejiang, China, was left with a RMB19,800 (S$4,020) bill after her blind date took off without paying for their meal, according to Chinese news site Sohu.

Why did he run, you might ask. Most probably because the woman brought 23 family members along for the meal.

Woman brings 23 family members to blind date, incurs S$4,020 bill

Before the date, the 29-year-old man — who goes by the name Chen — agreed to foot the bill. But when Chen met the girl for dinner, he found himself in the company of 23 other family members of hers.

All together, the entire dinner party took up four tables (which occupied two dining rooms in the restaurant) and racked up a RMB19,800 (S$4,020) bill.

When Chen went to settle the bill, he received a shock. He then switched off his phone and snuck out of the restaurant, leaving the woman to pay for the meal.

Later, when the pair was brought together by their matchmaker to settle this issue, Chen agreed to pay for the two tables in his room which cost RMB4,398 (S$893).

The other two tables in the woman's dining room, which incurred RMB15,402 (S$3,127), had to be paid for by the woman herself.

The tables in the woman's room incurred more probably because they were served alcohol and cigarettes.

Screenshot from Sohu.

The woman then went back to her family members, requesting that they pay for their share as well.

Screenshot from Sohu.

Here's what she wrote, translated into English:

"Hi everyone, thank you for your support during my last blind date. The guy and I agreed before the date that he would pay for the meal.

Someone created trouble during the meal by claiming that the guy is rich, so they should eat more and test his generosity. It made the whole situation unbearable.

I am the biggest victim in this situation.

Because the amount spent far exceeds what I am able to pay.

My reputation has also been damaged.

I don't care who ordered cigarettes and alcohol. I hope the bill can be split equally among us all."

According to Sohu, some of responses from family members include:

"Sister, you were the one who asked us along. I only had a simple meal. I didn't ask for anything extra."

"I only had a glass of alcohol. Shouldn't the guy pay on a blind date?"

"Wow, this guy is so disgusting."

Screenshot from Sohu.

Others quietly sent the woman e-red packets.

Although we can't know for sure how much they sent, Sohu pointed out that the maximum amount one can send via an e-red packet on WeChat is RMB200 (S$41).

Ooops.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Around The World And Back. The photo is for illustration purposes only.

500,000 Americans might die of Covid-19 by end-Feb. 2021: Study

Half a million deaths in the United States alone is possible.

October 26, 2020, 02:57 AM

Babies dress up as No-Face using just black t-shirts, win Internet this Halloween

Low-cost cosplay at its finest.

October 26, 2020, 02:41 AM

14 Covid-19 patients discharged on Oct. 25, no new community cases

There are a total of 57,970 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

October 25, 2020, 10:48 PM

MOH advises to temporarily stop use of 2 flu vaccines after 48 deaths reported in South Korea

No deaths associated with influenza vaccination have been reported in Singapore to date.

October 25, 2020, 10:22 PM

Engrossed in phone, Anhui woman misses step, rolls down stairs & injures face

Can feel her pain.

October 25, 2020, 10:09 PM

M'sia king says no need for state of emergency, Muhyiddin to meet state chief ministers

Ball is back in Muhyiddin's court.

October 25, 2020, 08:22 PM

National Museum of S'pore to have Doraemon Time-Travelling Adventures exhibition soon

That's the Anywhere Door that we all need right now.

October 25, 2020, 07:24 PM

I used to think staying in S'pore while on leave is a waste of time. 2020 made me change my mind.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 25, 2020, 06:42 PM

6 men & 6 women, aged 18-48, arrested for alleged rioting at Blk 103B Canberra Street

Two men were conveyed to the hospital as well.

October 25, 2020, 04:56 PM

Sun Xueling: MOE to work closely with IHL leaders to ensure campus safety at all times

NUS Dean of Students replied with a comment to explain how the university adopted zero-tolerance for any sexual misconduct.

October 25, 2020, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.