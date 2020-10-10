Top up S$3 at Yuan Cha for 1-litre milk tea, send in an 'act pretty/handsome' selfie for S$5 voucher

Yuan Cha will not be a foreign name to bubble tea addicts.

Although not as ubiquitous as Koi or Gong Cha, the brand still has a prominent outlet at Far East Plaza, which draws a decent lunch crowd.

For now, Yuan Cha has a promotion that allows you to get a one-litre milk tea with a S$3 top-up.

This means that if you get the medium-sized milk tea (their smallest size) for S$3.10, you can add another S$3 to make it a one-litre portion, making it a total of S$6.10.

Toppings are charged separately.

Here's the medium-sized cup, which looks about 500ml:

Compared to the one-litre drink:

While it may not be a boon in terms of value, those who need to drown their sorrows in milk tea might find it appealing.

This promotion is only available at Nex, Jurong Point, and Far East Plaza, on a 'while stocks last' basis.

Send in a selfie to receive S$5 voucher

Customers can also get a S$5 voucher from Yuan Cha by sending in their selfie at 9299 5045 (WhatsApp) and DM-ing them on Instagram.

The catch? "Must act pretty/handsome," according to the bubble tea store.

You should also provide your mailing address along with the selfie.

Here are the first two participants of the promotion, as well as the vouchers:

It's a good deal for those who are not too fussy about privacy issues.

Top image via Yuan Cha/Facebook