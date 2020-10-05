Back

Yishun void deck donation shelves allow residents to take & donate food items freely

Community.

Belmont Lay | October 05, 2020, 10:18 AM

A group of volunteers have set up shelves under a block of HDB flats in Yishun to stock free groceries for needy residents there.

The community project is called TheJumaatInitiatives.

It is an open source initiative, also called suspended groceries, where anyone who wants to lend a hand can contribute items.

Those who need the items can just take them.

Project started with friends

One person, Hazwan Tahir, started the project with friends.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 28, Hazwan wrote that this initiative should serve as a temporary relief for those in need as they seek help from relevant organisations.

Good response so far

The shelves with dried produce and essential items is located beside the letterbox at the void deck of Block 513C, Yishun Street 51.

The project has so far got off to a good start with people leaving food items on the shelves.

The Facebook group set up for this project is updated often, as and when the checks are done on the shelves and new items are found on it.

An update on Oct. 4 in the evening showed donations of instant noodles and tea.

