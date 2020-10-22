Yishun Nature Park basketball court hoops locked up from 10pm-8am due to noise disturbances

Access to a basketball court in Yishun is being cut off after the town council received complaints about noise.

One irate basketball court user posted photos on Facebook showing the measures that are put in place to stop basketball games from happening.

One hoop had a metal grill and padlock added to it:

The other had a fan cover placed on the hoop with tied netting:

There was no mention in the post as to why the deterrence action was being taken.

Noise disturbances

Nee Soon Town Council has since responded to the issue.

The basketball hoops at the Yishun Nature Park basketball court were sealed off as an enforcement measure due to noise disturbances after 10pm.

The town council said it received feedback from residents regarding noise emanating from the court after 10pm.

The town council said: "We received feedback from residents regarding ongoing noise from the court after 10pm which has caused disturbance to them resting at night."

The hoops are currently being sealed off from 10pm to 8am daily only and reopen at 8am for public use.

The town council said a notice has been put up to inform and remind users about this measure.

