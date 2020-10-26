Sentosa launches evening yacht cruise along S'pore's skyline for 2 at S$100 nett

Sentosa has found more things for Singaporeans to do.

In line with the current talk on domestic tourism, the island destination has launched a number of tours and experiences under the Make Time campaign.

The campaign is meant to encourage Singaporeans to take a break amid the blurring of home and work boundaries arising from work-from-home arrangements, according to Sentosa.

City Skyline Cruise

Among them is a yacht cruise along Singapore's skyline for S$100 nett, which is part of the $100 Getaway Deals packages.

The price includes space for two on a "luxury yacht" for an hour during sunset, as well as two mocktails.

Pick up and drop off will be at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove.

If there's nobody you want to go with, you can also purchase the package for S$50/pax.

Southern Islands Cruise with Cable Car

Those who want something fancier can opt for the guided yacht tour and cable car ride at twice the price (S$100 nett/pax).

The 2.5-hour yacht tour will cruise from ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove on a private yacht towards the southern islands, including a stopover at Kusu Island.

The package comes with a cable car ride as well.

Other S$100 getaway deals include bundled activities like visits to a VR (virtual reality) theme park, Sentosa island bus tours, picnic sessions, meals, and more.

You can check out the packages here.

Details on how to purchase these packages with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers will be released at a later date.

More activities can be found under the Sentosa Insider Tours and Guided Tours, both of which fall under the Make Time campaign as well.

