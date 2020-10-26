Back

Sentosa launches evening yacht cruise along S'pore's skyline for 2 at S$100 nett

Mandy How | October 26, 2020, 06:30 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Sentosa has found more things for Singaporeans to do.

In line with the current talk on domestic tourism, the island destination has launched a number of tours and experiences under the Make Time campaign.

The campaign is meant to encourage Singaporeans to take a break amid the blurring of home and work boundaries arising from work-from-home arrangements, according to Sentosa.

City Skyline Cruise

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Among them is a yacht cruise along Singapore's skyline for S$100 nett, which is part of the $100 Getaway Deals packages.

The price includes space for two on a "luxury yacht" for an hour during sunset, as well as two mocktails.

Pick up and drop off will be at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove.

If there's nobody you want to go with, you can also purchase the package for S$50/pax.

Southern Islands Cruise with Cable Car

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Those who want something fancier can opt for the guided yacht tour and cable car ride at twice the price (S$100 nett/pax).

The 2.5-hour yacht tour will cruise from ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove on a private yacht towards the southern islands, including a stopover at Kusu Island.

The package comes with a cable car ride as well.

Other S$100 getaway deals include bundled activities like visits to a VR (virtual reality) theme park, Sentosa island bus tours, picnic sessions, meals, and more.

You can check out the packages here.

Details on how to purchase these packages with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers will be released at a later date.

More activities can be found under the Sentosa Insider Tours and Guided Tours, both of which fall under the Make Time campaign as well.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Google Maps

Yes, TraceTogether tokens can fit into a first-generation AirPods case

Time to whip out the branded covers.

October 26, 2020, 06:17 PM

Café Coco at Gardens By The Bay has Lavender-themed 3-course brunch for S$48

Aesthetic.

October 26, 2020, 06:15 PM

Woman charged for failing to wear mask & attacking 4 people at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

The reason for her assault is unknown.

October 26, 2020, 06:12 PM

This is Clementi Forest, the most important unprotected patch of forest in S’pore

Off the beaten track you find a nature paradise.

October 26, 2020, 06:10 PM

Here’s why a seacation is just as good or even better than a staycation

Feel like you’re overseas, quite literally.

October 26, 2020, 06:00 PM

Hougang NPC looking for 2 'masked' individuals to assist in case of Mischief

They are wanted to assist in investigations into a case of Mischief.

October 26, 2020, 05:50 PM

S$7.45 Abalone Cheese Beehoon at Serangoon Gardens in 1-for-1 promo till Oct. 31

There are other dishes at Nic & Tom Eatery which are also worth your stomach space and money.

October 26, 2020, 05:47 PM

10 arrested in Geylang gambling raid, also investigated for breaching Covid-19 rules

If found guilty those involved could face up to five years in jail and fines up to S$200,000.

October 26, 2020, 05:10 PM

Pedestrian crossing Marine Parade junction casually delivers back kick at passing taxi

Kung-fu fighting.

October 26, 2020, 04:22 PM

Greenpeace says Fukushima water to be released by Japan could 'damage' human DNA

An official decision by the Japanese government has not been made yet.

October 26, 2020, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.