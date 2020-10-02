WP not seeking further ballot to raise Parti Liyani case in Parliament, will await Ministerial Statement

Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sylvia Lim filed a Parliamentary adjournment motion on the criminal justice system last month, intending to raise "deeper issues" relating to the case of Parti Liyani.

However, it was not picked as an issue for debate in the next Parliamentary session, after a random ballot on Sep. 29, where People's Action Party (PAP) MP Louis Ng's motion on secondhand smoke in the home was picked instead.

No further ballots by WP

The WP said on Facebook on Oct. 2 that Lim would not be seeking a further ballot to raise the motion.

Instead, WP will await a Ministerial Statement in Parliament by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam after internal reviews by the police and the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) are concluded.

This will allow it to "coincide its contribution to the debate with the Ministerial Statement as far as practicable," its Facebook post said.

The statement is set to be delivered in November, according to CNA.

The party explained that the decision to not seek a further ballot was made in consideration of limited time in Parliament.

What was the motion about?

Lim's motion intended to "discuss aspects of the criminal justice system and the challenges faced by persons of less means in navigating it."

It also intended to put forward "specific suggestions to improve the system."

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin posted on Facebook after the ballot, pointing out that the Adjournment Motion is not the only way an MP can raise issues in Parliament, and there are other options available.

Top photo screenshot from Mothership video and by Matthias Ang