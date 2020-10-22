Video shows S’pore police stopping 4-woman wrestling match

Some disputes are settled peacefully while others inevitably boil over.

The latter appears to be the case in a viral video circulated on social media on Oct. 22.

The footage shows an all-out brawl involving at least four women.

The fatal-four-way appears to take place on a footpath near some HDB blocks.

At the very start of the 15-second clip, two women can be seen locking arms and exchanging blows.

Several onlookers stand by watching the animated exchange, while a policeman restrains one participant in light pink pants.

The two brawlers hurtle into the policeman, giving Pink Pants an opportunity to break free.

She darts to her left — avoiding the grasp of law enforcement — and spots a new challenger in a blue top with the number 10 printed on the back, who herself had broken free from the grip of the onlookers.

Number 10 heads straight for our first two gladiators — who by this point are rolling on the ground, neither gaining the upper hand on the other — and aims what could be a devastating kick at the grounded bundle of hair and rage.

However, Pink Pants stops her and manages to grab ahold of Number 10's upper torso and then her hair as she gives her a one-way ticket for a trip to the pavement.

At this point, a member of the crowd takes it upon himself to join the chaos, delivering a weak kick as Number 10 falls to the ground.

The policeman, who clearly has his hands full with this brawl, tries his best to bring order to the ordeal but Pink Pants and Number 10 swarm the wrestling duo.

Thankfully as the video ends, another police officer can be seen making their way to extend a helping hand.

At the time of writing, the fate of all participants is uncertain.

Mothership.sg has reached out to the police for comment.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image screenshot from Facebook