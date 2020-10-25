Back

Engrossed in phone, Anhui woman misses step, rolls down stairs & injures face

Can feel her pain.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 25, 2020, 10:09 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

A video showing one woman rolling down a flight of stairs after missing a step has been making its rounds recently.

In the video, the woman dressed in a pink jacket was using her phone while she was walking down a flight of stairs in an underpass.

Distracted by her phone, she accidentally missed a step and tumbled down a flight of stairs.

According to the Chinese state media CCTV, this incident happened at a metro station underpass in Hefei city of Anhui province on Oct. 17.

The staff working at the metro station quickly arrived to help her clean up her wounds.

They also called an ambulance immediately.

The woman suffered some injuries on her face from the fall.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Sohu

500,000 Americans might die of Covid-19 by end-Feb. 2021: Study

Half a million deaths in the United States alone is possible.

October 26, 2020, 02:57 AM

Babies dress up as No-Face using just black t-shirts, win Internet this Halloween

Low-cost cosplay at its finest.

October 26, 2020, 02:41 AM

14 Covid-19 patients discharged on Oct. 25, no new community cases

There are a total of 57,970 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

October 25, 2020, 10:48 PM

MOH advises to temporarily stop use of 2 flu vaccines after 48 deaths reported in South Korea

No deaths associated with influenza vaccination have been reported in Singapore to date.

October 25, 2020, 10:22 PM

M'sia king says no need for state of emergency, Muhyiddin to meet state chief ministers

Ball is back in Muhyiddin's court.

October 25, 2020, 08:22 PM

National Museum of S'pore to have Doraemon Time-Travelling Adventures exhibition soon

That's the Anywhere Door that we all need right now.

October 25, 2020, 07:24 PM

I used to think staying in S'pore while on leave is a waste of time. 2020 made me change my mind.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 25, 2020, 06:42 PM

Zhejiang woman brings 23 relatives for free meal on blind date, man leaves them with S$4,000 bill

Yikes!

October 25, 2020, 05:20 PM

6 men & 6 women, aged 18-48, arrested for alleged rioting at Blk 103B Canberra Street

Two men were conveyed to the hospital as well.

October 25, 2020, 04:56 PM

Sun Xueling: MOE to work closely with IHL leaders to ensure campus safety at all times

NUS Dean of Students replied with a comment to explain how the university adopted zero-tolerance for any sexual misconduct.

October 25, 2020, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.