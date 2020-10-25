Engrossed in phone, Anhui woman misses step, rolls down stairs & injures face

A video showing one woman rolling down a flight of stairs after missing a step has been making its rounds recently.

In the video, the woman dressed in a pink jacket was using her phone while she was walking down a flight of stairs in an underpass.

Distracted by her phone, she accidentally missed a step and tumbled down a flight of stairs.

According to the Chinese state media CCTV, this incident happened at a metro station underpass in Hefei city of Anhui province on Oct. 17.

The staff working at the metro station quickly arrived to help her clean up her wounds.

They also called an ambulance immediately.

The woman suffered some injuries on her face from the fall.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Sohu