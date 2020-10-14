Woman, 37, arrested for allegedly stealing grocery vouchers from Toa Payoh letterboxes

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of theft of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers.

The vouchers, worth S$150 each, have been progressively mailed out since Oct. 1.

On Oct. 11, the police received a report that someone had tampered with the letterboxes along Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

Through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Tanglin Police Division arrested the woman on the same day, in the same estate.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman is believed to have stolen Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from the residents' letterboxes.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of theft are liable to a jail term of up to three years, or fine, or both.

Not the only estate affected

On the same day (Oct. 11), it was discovered that the letterboxes in Redhill had been forcibly pried open and vandalised as well.

Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) reminded residents to secure their letterboxes after checking for letters, and to call the police if they spot any suspicious characters loitering in the area.

What to do if your vouchers have been stolen:

