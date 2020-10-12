Woman not allowed to board US flight as her outfit deemed 'lewd' & 'obscene'

Southwest Airlines, the world's largest low-cost carrier based in the United States, made a female passenger wear a t-shirt belonging to the pilot before letting her on the flight.

The reason? The woman's own outfit was deemed inappropriate for boarding.

Woman reacts on Twitter

In response to the order to get more clothed, the woman, Kayla Eubanks, who hails from Chicago, tweeted about the encounter on Oct. 7.

She wrote on Twitter: “Y’all I was KICKED OFF my @SouthwestAir flight because my boobs are ‘lewd, obscene and offensive’.”

“I was told that passengers may look at me in my attire and be offended.”

Y’all I was KICKED OFF my @SouthwestAir flight because my boobs are “lewd, obscene and offensive.” I was told that passengers may look at me in my attire and be offended. The attire in question: https://t.co/tOAxZsFDU5 pic.twitter.com/S9W9gFXpg6 — Kayla Eubanks (@UziSuzy) October 6, 2020

The woman claimed the airline staff tried to “police” her body by forcing her to cover up.

Eubanks also claimed that staff called her outfit “lewd, obscene and offensive” and refused to let her board the plane as it contravened the airline’s dress code.

What dress code?

Eubanks then demanded to see the carrier’s policy.

“I really wanna know why @SouthwestAir is policing my clothes like this,” Eubanks said.

“How will my shirt impact my flight, for myself, the other passengers or even the pilot?"

“Y’all have a dress code for CUSTOMERS who pay to get on a plane? It’s the constant policing of women’s bodies for me.”

However, the policy was not produced for her inspection after 20 minutes while she was held at the gate.

Encounter caught on videos

Eubanks filmed an encounter with a staff at the gate, who appeared to suggest that she would have to be put on another flight because of her outfit.

The gate agent could be heard asking: “The flight is closing in three minutes, you don’t want to put something on?”

Eubanks again asked to see the policy that stipulated she couldn’t get on the flight.

But she was told: “I can’t find it.”

Eubanks then said: “You’re not letting me on the plane because of a policy you can’t prove exists?”

This @SouthwestAir employee practically did cartwheels to ensure that I wouldn’t get on this plane y’all. I was held at the gate for 30 minutes because of my shirt. pic.twitter.com/gxnlNX4H6b — Kayla Eubanks (@UziSuzy) October 6, 2020

Captain intervenes

The captain of the flight was then asked to intervene.

He asked the woman politely if she was willing to put on another outfit and he eventually loaned her a t-shirt so that she could board the aircraft.

The captain was filmed asking initially when he approached Eubanks: “They’re hating on you because you’re looking good, is that it?”

The @SouthwestAir employee stopped looking for this policy and caught the Captain coming out of the bathroom and asked him to intervene. He literally comes out saying that they’re hating on me 🙃. pic.twitter.com/oJ4yqe9hLq — Kayla Eubanks (@UziSuzy) October 6, 2020

His response at that moment appeared to have been framed as a compliment in a bid to defuse the situation.

Eubanks eventually got on the plane in the captain's t-shirt:

The CAPTAIN of the flight loaned me his shirt so that I could board (having been removed from the flight and the flight being delayed). I eventually took it off.. Only to be told that I would have to speak with a supervisor upon landing pic.twitter.com/sBLCHrRbRO — Kayla Eubanks (@UziSuzy) October 6, 2020

Cannot wear the outfit again if she wants to fly Southwest

According to Eubanks, the flight was delayed but she was allowed to board.

But she was told that she would have to speak to a supervisor upon landing.

“You don’t have very many clothes on up at the top,” the supervisor is heard saying on video.

“It reveals quite a bit.”

He goes on to say that she won’t be allowed to fly Southwest in future if she wears that particular outfit.

This video was just so I could have their names but Patrick also tried to get my ID, which I obviously refused. Idek dude. pic.twitter.com/zPvdsz9DMN — Kayla Eubanks (@UziSuzy) October 6, 2020

Refunded woman and apologised

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson told media outlets in response to queries that Eubanks has received a refund and an apology from the airline.

Southwest Airlines said: “Our employees are responsible for the safety and comfort of everyone onboard the flight."

“We do our best to promote a family-centric environment, and we count on our customers to use good judgment and exercise discretion while travelling."

"Regarding our policies, each situation is very different, and our employees are responsible for following our Contract of Carriage, available on our website."

"The customer travelled on her scheduled itinerary, and we also reached out to her directly to apologise for her experience and provided a refund of her fare as a gesture of goodwill.”

Southwest’s website have a policy in the airline’s Contract of Carriage under section 6b(1)(xiv).

It said that the carrier can refuse to transport passengers for disruptive behaviour.

This includes, “Engaging in lewd, obscene or patently offensive behavior, including wearing clothes that are lewd, obscene or patently offensive”.

All media via Kayla Eubanks Twitter