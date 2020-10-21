Back

Woman with martial arts skills coolly fends off 2 'drunk customers' trying to hit on her

The scene was staged, but loosely based off real events.

Tanya Ong | October 21, 2020, 07:51 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A woman has gone viral for showing off her martial arts skills in a restaurant.

The video, which appears to be CCTV footage, shows the restaurant staff serving two men seated at a table.

CT Fans/FB

One of the men tugged at her arm, presumably trying to get her to accompany them.

She defends herself by hitting the first guy until he falls, and subsequently kicking the second, when he lurches at her.

The second man is then seen trying to throw a chair at her, but she catches it, and also kicks him to the ground.

CT Fans/FB

You can watch the 15s clip here:

Staged scene loosely based off real events

It turns out, though, that the entire scene had been staged.

According to a China Times video, it was later revealed that the restaurant staff in question is the boss of the restaurant.

She also happens to be a martial artist well-versed in taekwondo.

CT Fans/FB

Speaking to China Times, she explained that such an incident had nearly occurred — some drunk customers were harassing her while ordering food, and was trying to touch her.

She got upset, and one of the customers apologised. That was the end of the matter, she said.

However, the next day, she thought about filming a martial arts sequence loosely based off that incident and putting it online.

Her aim, according to her, was to encourage women to not be afraid in standing up for themselves. She also urged women to learn self-defence techniques.

The "most important thing", she said, was to remind people to take note of their behaviour when intoxicated.

The full video here:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via CT Fans video/FB

China boy, 14, already 2.21m tall, 5cm shorter than NBA star Yao Ming

However, the teenager has flat feet and can't do sports.

October 22, 2020, 02:59 AM

Workers' Party files full motion in Parliament for all MPs to debate Parti Liyana case related issues

A full motion would allow all MPs to join the debate.

October 22, 2020, 01:16 AM

Pope Francis calls for same-sex civil union laws in new documentary, Vatican declines comment

He has almost maintained a more tolerant tone.

October 21, 2020, 11:53 PM

Tembusu College lecturer was fired for 'intimate association with an undergraduate', NUS reveals

A "serious breach" of NUS's Code of Conduct for Staff.

October 21, 2020, 11:10 PM

All 12 imported Covid-19 cases were asymptomatic, includes Egyptian in S'pore to marry fiancée

Two more cases have been discharged.

October 21, 2020, 09:33 PM

Trump company paid over S$255,000 in taxes in China between 2013 & 2015: NYT

Overseas deals.

October 21, 2020, 07:40 PM

Iconic crab at Osaka temporarily loses 2 legs after 'exhaustion from continuous service'

Delicious accident.

October 21, 2020, 06:31 PM

11 men arrested at Ang Mo Kio industrial office space used as makeshift gambling den

Illegal gambling den.

October 21, 2020, 06:20 PM

SBS bus driver, 72, shelters passengers with umbrella when they alight from & board bus in rain

She said that she doesn't want her passengers to fall sick.

October 21, 2020, 06:19 PM

Private museum in Changi offers S$5 tour that transports visitors to 70s S'pore

Old-school cool.

October 21, 2020, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.