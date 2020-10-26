Woman in China drowns after friend pushed her into reservoir while she was tying her shoelace

A woman in China was bending to tie her shoelace when her friend pushed her into the reservoir next to them, local media The Paper reported.

Both women drowned in the water

The woman who pushed her friend into the body of water ended up falling into the reservoir as well.

Both women eventually drowned after struggling in the water.

The tragic incident, which was captured on surveillance camera, took place at Wuxiangshan Reservoir in Nanjing city's Lishui District last Wednesay, Oct. 21, at around 12pm.

According to a statement from the Lishui police, the woman who pushed her friend into the water was 43 years old and surnamed Shi.

She was suffering from depression.

Her friend, whom she ended up killing, was 47 years old and surnamed Liu.

Liu was accompanying Shi on a walk when Shi pushed the former.

According to the police, they discovered the bodies after arriving on the scene immediately following a call they received at around 5pm on Oct. 22.

Investigations are underway.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via The Paper/Weibo