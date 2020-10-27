Back

Woman allegedly cheated Bedok man of S$500,000 in real life China officials scam: Wanbao

Scam.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 27, 2020, 06:43 PM

On October 26, the police released an appeal for information looking for a woman to assist with investigations in a case of cheating.

Image from Police

The incident was reported on Oct. 23, in the vicinity of Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2.

The person in the appeal was found by the police on October 27.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the woman in the photograph had allegedly cheated a resident of S$500,000.

Prior to her meeting with him, the victim had reportedly received a call from another person asking for the money. It is unclear what was said to convince him to part with the sum.

Unlike similar scams of this nature, a person actually went down in person to convince the victim.

The lady then met the man in person to seal the deal, persuading him to transfer S$500,000.

The man felt something was amiss after the lady left, and subsequently reported the case to the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

