WiFi was temporarily down for StarHub's business broadband customers in S'pore

Update: Starhub has resolved the technical issue

"(𝟮 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 @ 𝟮:𝟯𝟬𝗽𝗺) – 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹

The brief and temporary technical issue has been resolved at about 2:10pm for affected customers. Thank you for your patience and understanding, as we worked quickly to rectify the matter."

*End of update*

StarHub's network appears to be down.

The problem seems to be fairly recent.

Here's the spike in number StarHub problems reported as seen on Down Detector.

Here are people asking StarHub about it.

Here is StarHub's response.

"We are aware that some business broadband customers may be experiencing difficulties with internet connectivity. Our engineers are investigating this matter. We will share updates here as soon as possible."

They were recently fined for Internet disruptions.

We will update the story as more information comes in.

