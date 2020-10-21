Back

Parents name their baby after Internet provider to get free WiFi for 18 years

Her more responsible but expensive brother called Data.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 21, 2020, 10:20 AM

For a child in Switzerland, the next 18 years is going to come with all the free WiFi she will ever need. And all she had to do was be named after an Internet service provider.

A startup Internet service provider launched quite the publicity stunt by offering free WiFi for 18 years if someone names their child after them.

Image from Twifi

Basically, if it's a boy, Twifius, and if it's a girl, Twifia.

Thus, baby Twifia.

Image from Blik.CH

Luckily for Twifia, that will be her second middle name.

The parents are planning to put the savings they will get from the free WiFi into a savings account.

According to media reports, the mother was initially hesitant, but she came around to the idea as she quite liked the idea of having part of her name stand for "connection".

Image from Blick.CH and Twifi

