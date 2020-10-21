Private museum in Changi offers S$5 tour that transports visitors to 70s S'pore

Depending on your age, a tour in Wee's Collection will either be nostalgic or educational.
The private museum in Changi is owned by vintage collector David Wee.
The 37-year-old Wee has been collecting the artefacts for about 25 years now, and he estimates to have spent about S$100,000 in total.
The space is arranged into a theme-based gallery — expect set-ups of a barbershop, coffeeshop, tailor shop, all designed to transport you back to 1970s Singapore.
If you'd like to display a piece of history at your events, Wee's Collection also offers heritage set-ups and prop rentals.
30 minutes of Show & Tell
During Phase 2 of Singapore's re-opening, the heritage museum operates strictly on an appointment-only basis.
There is also a limit of five persons per visit.
For S$5 each, visitors will be brought around for a 30-minute Show & Tell session.
Those who wish to carry out shoots on the premises will need to book a separate package.
To book a session or enquire, WhatsApp Wee at 9173 7915.
Address: 512 Changi Road, Singapore 419913.
