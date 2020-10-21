Back

Private museum in Changi offers S$5 tour that transports visitors to 70s S'pore

Old-school cool.

Mandy How | October 21, 2020, 06:08 PM

Depending on your age, a tour in Wee's Collection will either be nostalgic or educational.

The private museum in Changi is owned by vintage collector David Wee.

The 37-year-old Wee has been collecting the artefacts for about 25 years now, and he estimates to have spent about S$100,000 in total.

The space is arranged into a theme-based gallery — expect set-ups of a barbershop, coffeeshop, tailor shop, all designed to transport you back to 1970s Singapore.

Thanks to all the ladies for dropping by our gallery last week :)

Recent solo shots at our gallery!

Great to host this group of 5 classmates from Dunman Secondary School this morning :) They have been classmates since the 1970s!

We hosted Valerie and her family this afternoon and was glad to have provided them with a positive experience. Here's what she had to share: "Hello David, thank you so much for today. It was really nice meeting you and certainly an eye-opening experience for myself and my boyfriend, Joziah today. I felt like I learnt more about Singapore’s heritage from today’s experience from you, than any other Singapore national museums, or school subjects like Social studies and history, has taught me. My parents as well as my grandmother thoroughly enjoyed the tour as well. I think you really took them back to their younger years and seeing so many items they used to see daily, really reminds them of many different memories. I would also like to commend you for your passion towards your heart & hard work for collecting these antiques, and even going the extra mile to find out their usage & stories behind these items. I will definitely recommend my friends and family to consider coming by to experience your show and tell themselves and I also wish you all the best in this business! I hope your hopes and wishes of having more locals & tourists to come back will come true!!! I am sure they will :)"

If you'd like to display a piece of history at your events, Wee's Collection also offers heritage set-ups and prop rentals.

30 minutes of Show & Tell

During Phase 2 of Singapore's re-opening, the heritage museum operates strictly on an appointment-only basis.

There is also a limit of five persons per visit.

For S$5 each, visitors will be brought around for a 30-minute Show & Tell session.

Those who wish to carry out shoots on the premises will need to book a separate package.

To book a session or enquire, WhatsApp Wee at 9173 7915.

Address: 512 Changi Road, Singapore 419913.

