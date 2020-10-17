Back

S'pore warm & dry last 2 weeks of Oct. 2020

Hot.

Belmont Lay | October 17, 2020, 12:35 AM

The final two weeks of October 2020 is likely to hit around 34°C on most days with a lack of rainfall, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Oct. 16.

Warm weather will be expected on most days, as the temperature may approach 35°C on a few days, particularly when there are few clouds in the sky, MSS said.

The daily lows will be a balmy 25°C.

Less rain

In the next two weeks, less rain is expected compared to the first half of October as the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie over the northern Southeast Asia region.

“However, localised short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can still be expected on some days over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon,” MSS said.

“In addition, Sumatra squalls are forecast to bring thundery showers and gusty winds on some days between the predawn hours and morning.”

Overall, rainfall for the month is expected to be below normal over most parts of Singapore.

First two weeks of October recap

In the first two weeks of October, there was more rain over Singapore as the monsoon rain band lay closer to the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over Singapore on several days, mostly between the night and predawn hours.

This was due to tropical storms over the South China Sea and the northwestern Pacific Ocean.

MSS said: "The showers were heaviest on Oct. 2, 2020, and the daily total rainfall recorded that day was 108.2mm at Tuas."

"This was the highest rainfall recorded in a day for the first fortnight of October 2020."

During the past fortnight, the highest temperature recorded was 34.8°C at Pulau Ubin on Oct. 5.

The lowest was 22.6°C in Clementi on Oct. 3.

