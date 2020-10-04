Over 50 cars stuck at Waterway Point carpark for at least an hour on Oct. 3 after gantries malfunction

The exit gantries at the Waterway Point carpark malfunctioned for more than an hour yesterday (Oct. 3), trapping at least 50 cars in the car park.

Multiple posts subsequently emerged on social media regarding the incident.

According to the Facebook posts of drivers who were stuck, the malfunction started at around 10am.

After about 20 minutes, a queue of vehicles that included a few food deliverers began to form.

The debacle also motivated some of the car owners to call the SCDF and the police.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a security guard on the scene said that two exit gantries malfunctioned at 10am, and one more entrance gantry malfunctioned at 11am.

He said that he was eventually instructed by management to manually open the gantry and take down the details of the cars leaving.

In response to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson from Waterway Point said that they received complaints of the gantry at about 10:30am, and the security staff immediately attended to the issue and lifted the barrier to allow cars to exit. The technical fault was resolved by 12pm.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted from Louis Loo/Facebook.