Garden-themed dessert cafe near Bugis has Bingsu, Shibuya Toast, Waffles & more

Wan Wan Thai Cafe, a garden-themed cafe located near Bugis recently opened with various desserts on its menu.

Some of the desserts available include Shibuya Toast, Bingsu and Waffles.

Here are some photos of the cafe:

Here is a look at what's on the menu:

Toasts

Toasts are available at the cafe in flavours such as:

Honey Toast (S$7.90)

Chocolate Toast (S$8.90)

Kaya Toast (S$8.90)

Mango Toast (S$10.90)

Nutella Banana Toast (S$10.90)

Strawberry Banana Toast (S$12.90)

Here are some photos:

Chocolate Toast:

Kaya Toast:

Strawberry Banana Toast:

Bingsu

Bingsu in various flavours are available on the menu such as:

Milk Tea Bingsu (S$10.90)

Banana Bingsu (S$12.90)

Red Bean Bingsu (S$12.90)

Chocolate Bingsu (S$12.90)

Mango Bingsu (S$13.90)

Berry Bingsu (S$13.90)

Strawberry Banana Bingsu (S$14.90)

Here are some photos:

Mango Bingsu:

Berry Bingsu:

Milk Tea Bingsu:

Waffles

Here are the prices for the waffles:

Waffles (S$6)

Waffles with ice cream (S$8.50)

You can add an additional scoop of ice cream for S$2.50

Some ice cream flavours available include Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry Cheesecake, Mango, Coffee Chip and Taro Yam.

Besides Bingsu, Waffles, Ice Cream and Toast, they also offer drinks such as coffee, smoothies, milk tea and frappes.

Wan Wan Thai Cafe

Address: 127A Bencoolen St, Singapore 189637

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 12:30pm to 3am

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via @cathfully and @wanwan.thaicafe on Instagram