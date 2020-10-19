Back

Garden-themed dessert cafe near Bugis has Bingsu, Shibuya Toast, Waffles & more

Opens daily from 12:30pm to 3am.

Siti Hawa | October 19, 2020, 04:10 PM

Wan Wan Thai Cafe, a garden-themed cafe located near Bugis recently opened with various desserts on its menu.

Some of the desserts available include Shibuya Toast, Bingsu and Waffles.

Here are some photos of the cafe:

Photo via @saltyaaron

Photo via @saltyaaron

Life is beginning after Coffee ☕️. .... isn’t it ? #wanwanthaicafe #cafe #thaicafe #sgfood #sgcafe #sgcafehopping #sgcafefood #sgcafé

Photo via @hungrybabyz on Instagram

Same same but different ~⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Love the kaya thick toast 🍞 & Thai milk tea shaved ice 🍧, authentically done by the staff.⁣ ⁣ ⁣

Here is a look at what's on the menu:

Toasts

Toasts are available at the cafe in flavours such as:

  • Honey Toast (S$7.90)

  • Chocolate Toast (S$8.90)

  • Kaya Toast (S$8.90)

  • Mango Toast (S$10.90)

  • Nutella Banana Toast (S$10.90)

  • Strawberry Banana Toast (S$12.90)

Here are some photos:

Chocolate Toast:

Chocolate Toast 🍞🍯 #wanwanthaicafe #sgcafe #sgcafefood #sgcafehopping #sgcafehop #sgfoodie #sgfood

Kaya Toast:

Thai Kaya toast 🍯 📍127A Bencoolen St. S(189637) #wanwanthaicafe #sgcafe #sgfoodie #sgfood #igcafe #pscafesingapore #bingsusg #sweettooth #cafe #pjcafe #klfoodie #instafoodie #bingsuporn #igfood #foodgasm #foodporn #cafehopping #dessertaddict #matcha #matchalover #instagood #foodblogger #like4likes #foodphotographer #icecream #youdeserveitaftermeal

Strawberry Banana Toast:

Strawberry & Banana Shibuya toast and Thai milk tea Bingsu at Thai cafe which resembles After You cafe in Bangkok. 📍: Wan Wan Thai Cafe @wanwan.thaicafe 127A Bencoolen Street, Singapore 189637 #wanwanthaicafe #shibuyatoast #bingsu • • • • • #sgfoodies #sgfoodporn #burpple #cafehopping #sgcafe#cafesg #foodgasm #sgcafehopping #foodie #foodstagram #foodporn #instasg #sgfood #sgrestaurant #sgeats #hungrygowhere #igsg #singapore #jiaklocal #nomnom #sghawker #얼스타그램 #맛스타그램 #먹스타그램 #일상 #일상스타그램 #먹방

Bingsu

Bingsu in various flavours are available on the menu such as:

  • Milk Tea Bingsu (S$10.90)

  • Banana Bingsu (S$12.90)

  • Red Bean Bingsu (S$12.90)

  • Chocolate Bingsu (S$12.90)

  • Mango Bingsu (S$13.90)

  • Berry Bingsu (S$13.90)

  • Strawberry Banana Bingsu (S$14.90)

Here are some photos:

Mango Bingsu:

Mango bingsu 🍧 #wanwanthaicafe #sgcafe #sgfoodie #sgfood #igcafe #pscafesingapore #bingsusg #sweettooth #cafe #pjcafe #klfoodie #instafoodie #bingsuporn #igfood #foodgasm #foodporn #cafehopping #dessertaddict #matcha #matchalover #instagood #foodblogger #like4likes #foodphotographer #icecream #youdeserveitaftermeal

Berry Bingsu:

Burberry Bingsu. 🍧 Visit us at : Wan Wan Thai cafe 📍127A Bencoolen St. S(189637) #wanwanthaicafe #sgcafe #sgfoodie #sgfood #igcafe #pscafesingapore #bingsusg #sweettooth #cafe #pjcafe #klfoodie #instafoodie #bingsuporn #igfood #foodgasm #foodporn #cafehopping #dessertaddict #matcha #matchalover #instagood #foodblogger #like4likes #foodphotographer #icecream #youdeserveitaftermeal

Milk Tea Bingsu:

Thai Milk Tea Bingsu. The bingsu trend may have died quite some time back but that won’t stop me from trying out new places with bingsu. This Thai Milk Tea Bingsu was... average at best. The shaved ice texture was great; fluffy, soft and generally what shaved ice should be, but the Thai Milk Tea flavour was very lacking. It wasn’t strong enough to carry through to the end of it without tasting like watered down milk tea. And, the bingsu could benefit from some textural elements in between, like some sort of mochis or jellies.

Waffles

Here are the prices for the waffles:

  • Waffles (S$6)

  • Waffles with ice cream (S$8.50)

  • You can add an additional scoop of ice cream for S$2.50

Some ice cream flavours available include Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry Cheesecake, Mango, Coffee Chip and Taro Yam.

You can’t be sad if you can eat a waffle 🧇 📍127A Bencoolen St. S(189637) #wanwanthaicafe #sgcafe #sgfoodie #sgfood #igcafe #pscafesingapore #bingsusg #sweettooth #cafe #pjcafe #klfoodie #instafoodie #bingsuporn #igfood #foodgasm #foodporn #cafehopping #dessertaddict #matcha #matchalover #instagood #foodblogger #like4likes #foodphotographer #icecream #youdeserveitaftermeal

Besides Bingsu, Waffles, Ice Cream and Toast, they also offer drinks such as coffee, smoothies, milk tea and frappes.

Wan Wan Thai Cafe

Address: 127A Bencoolen St, Singapore 189637

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 12:30pm to 3am

Top photos via @cathfully and @wanwan.thaicafe on Instagram

