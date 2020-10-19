Groups of 20 allowed for walking, cycling, & kayaking tours in S'pore from Nov. 1, 2020

From Nov. 1, walking, cycling, and kayaking tours will be allowed to expand their capacity to 20 participants, double the current maximum group size of 10.

The Singapore Tourism Board announced on Oct. 19, that the new maximum group size would not include the tour guide.

Participants will still be required to remain in sub-groups, capped at the prevailing social gathering size of five.

Those from different sub-groups will have to maintain at least one metre's distance and avoid intermingling at all times.

In practice, this would see a tour group of 20 split into four sub-groups of five participants each, who may interact with one another.

Travel agencies & tour operators resume on-site operations

STB's media release also said that travel agencies and tour operators are allowed to resume on-site operations from Oct. 19. This is subject to prevailing guidelines from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on the requirements for safe management measures at the workplace.

Businesses must submit their manpower details to the government's GoBusiness portal within two weeks of resuming operations.

Tours conducted via live or pre-recorded commentary still need approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) before resumption.

Operators and guides must submit their tour itineraries and schedules to STB for assessment.

Top image from Kayaking Asia