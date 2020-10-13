Hong Kong shabu-shabu chain Wagyu More opens at Bugis Junction, 4th diner dines free till Oct. 31

A Japanese shabu-shabu restaurant from Hong Kong, Wagyu More, has opened its first outlet in Singapore at Bugis Junction.
They offer Weekday Set Lunches, an all-you-can-eat Standard Buffet (lunch and dinner) and an all-you-can-eat Premium Buffet (all day) at different prices.
Menu
They have a selection of cuts which you can enjoy depending on which tier you opt for:
- Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef
- Australian Wagyu Beef
- Spanish Iberico Pork
- Black Angus Beef
They also offer fresh vegetables, Japanese side dishes and individual or sharing pots with soup bases like Pork Bone, Collagen Chicken Mala and Kombu.
Here are some photos:
View this post on Instagram
All-You-Can-Eat Shabu Shabu from Hong Kong that includes premium choices of Wagyu and Pork cuts from different region • Japanese hot pot heaven with 10 soup selections to choose from to cook different high quality parts of paper thin slices of beef or pork, piece by piece - the idea of Shabu Shabu • Lunch Buffet RM38.80 • Dinner Buffet RM48.80 • Single Plate Meat RM28.80 • Black Angus Beef Premium Buffet RM68.80 • Additional RM3 on weekends and public holidays • #wagyumore #shabushabu #premiumcuts #wagyumoremalaysia #burpple #burpplekl #gardensmall #sunwaypyramid #eatnowkl #buffet
View this post on Instagram
Satisfy your premium meat craving without breaking the bank! Head to WagyuMore an All-You-Can-Eat Japanese Shabu-Shabu restaurant that serves an assortment of the finest meats, vegetables, meatballs, sushi, drinks and desserts. Enjoy its first Hot Premium Offer with a 20% discount on its Premium Packages and 50% discount on the second plate of add-on ala carte order of Premium meats. Promotion starts now till 31 August 2020. Find the store at T-216-B, 3rd Floor. *non-halal #thegardensmallmy #wagyumore
View this post on Instagram
Yay to @wagyumoremalaysia for adding fish to their meat selection! Can you spot it in the photo? #wagyumore #buffet #steamboat #steamboatbuffet #beef #wagyubeef #flatlay #soup #thegardens #midvalleycity #feedwee #klfoodie #wheretoeat #hungrygowhere #foodieofinstagram #kl #realme #daretoleap#wideangle #sonyIMX586 #staytune
View this post on Instagram
很多時候 人們可以為了保護自己 而不經意的傷害了你 明知道自己也有錯 但卻要硬不要臉地 把全部的怪錯都推卸給你 那也是因為 逼不得已。 當你對每個人都非常用心，體貼 以及無條件地為他們付出所有時 在你做錯了某件事情的那當下 他們還是一樣狠狠地臭罵 指責你 說你做什麼都不好 那也是因為 理所當然。 人，就是那麼的賤。 人，不比畜生來得更有情有義。 人，更是全世界被列為最恐怖之生物。 那我們 應該做出怎麼樣的改變呢？ P.S 這家的火鍋好好吃啊🥘 所有的材料像是蔬菜🥗和肉類🍖都非常新鮮！ 重要的是 還有不同的肉類可以任你選！ 當然我的摯愛少不了豬肉🐖和牛肉🐂咯 😍 價格也不會很貴 非常值得吃👍🏻 · · · · #데일리룩 #일상 #Wagyumore #스팀보트 #핫팟 #저녁 #돼지고기 #소고기 #먹스타 #먹스타그램 #맛스타 #맛스타그램 #먹방 #먹방스타그램 #팔로우 #팔로미 #맞팔 #소통 #인찬해요 #photooftheday #picoftheday #igersdaily #l4l #f4f #instafood #foodie #foodpics #foodshot #foodgasm #onthetable
Price
Here is their menu:
60-minute Weekday Set Lunch
- Priced from S$16.90
- Comes with free flow meatballs, vegetables, drinks and desserts
- Single plate meat and two plate meat options are available for S$18.90 and S$20.90 respectively
90-minute all-you-can-eat Standard Buffet
- Priced S$23.90 for lunch buffet and S$29.90 for dinner buffet
- Lunch comes with all-you-can-eat chicken, pork and beef, free flow meatballs, vegetables, drinks and desserts
- Dinner comes with all-you-can-eat chicken, fish prawn, pork and beef, free flow seafood selections, meatballs, sushi, vegetables, drinks and desserts
90-minute all-you-can-eat Premium Buffet (all day)
- Priced from S$36.90 for a Black Angus Beef Buffet which comes with unlimited Black Angus Beef and offerings from standard buffet, including fish and prawn.
- Spanish Iberico Pork, Australian Wagyu Beef and Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef Buffet options are available too at different prices.
Do note that you might need to pay an additional amount for some soup bases.
Children between 90cm and 130cm, aged 12 years old and below enjoy 50 per cent off all packages.
Seniors aged 60 years old and above enjoy 20 per cent off all packages.
View the full menu here.
Opening promotion
Wagyu More took to Facebook on Oct. 10 to share their opening promotion, which runs from now till Oct. 31, 2020.
Under the promotion, every fourth diner in a group eats for free. The promotion is only applicable for standard and premium packages.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photos via @avocado_milk_kl and @thegardensmallmy on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.