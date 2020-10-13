Hong Kong shabu-shabu chain Wagyu More opens at Bugis Junction, 4th diner dines free till Oct. 31

A Japanese shabu-shabu restaurant from Hong Kong, Wagyu More, has opened its first outlet in Singapore at Bugis Junction.

They offer Weekday Set Lunches, an all-you-can-eat Standard Buffet (lunch and dinner) and an all-you-can-eat Premium Buffet (all day) at different prices.

Menu

They have a selection of cuts which you can enjoy depending on which tier you opt for:

Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef

Australian Wagyu Beef

Spanish Iberico Pork

Black Angus Beef

They also offer fresh vegetables, Japanese side dishes and individual or sharing pots with soup bases like Pork Bone, Collagen Chicken Mala and Kombu.

Here are some photos:

Price

Here is their menu:

60-minute Weekday Set Lunch

Priced from S$16.90

Comes with free flow meatballs, vegetables, drinks and desserts

Single plate meat and two plate meat options are available for S$18.90 and S$20.90 respectively

90-minute all-you-can-eat Standard Buffet

Priced S$23.90 for lunch buffet and S$29.90 for dinner buffet

Lunch comes with all-you-can-eat chicken, pork and beef, free flow meatballs, vegetables, drinks and desserts

Dinner comes with all-you-can-eat chicken, fish prawn, pork and beef, free flow seafood selections, meatballs, sushi, vegetables, drinks and desserts

90-minute all-you-can-eat Premium Buffet (all day)

Priced from S$36.90 for a Black Angus Beef Buffet which comes with unlimited Black Angus Beef and offerings from standard buffet, including fish and prawn.

Spanish Iberico Pork, Australian Wagyu Beef and Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef Buffet options are available too at different prices.

Do note that you might need to pay an additional amount for some soup bases.

Children between 90cm and 130cm, aged 12 years old and below enjoy 50 per cent off all packages.

Seniors aged 60 years old and above enjoy 20 per cent off all packages.

View the full menu here.

Opening promotion

Wagyu More took to Facebook on Oct. 10 to share their opening promotion, which runs from now till Oct. 31, 2020.

Under the promotion, every fourth diner in a group eats for free. The promotion is only applicable for standard and premium packages.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via @avocado_milk_kl and @thegardensmallmy on Instagram