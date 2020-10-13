Back

Hong Kong shabu-shabu chain Wagyu More opens at Bugis Junction, 4th diner dines free till Oct. 31

The promotion is only applicable for standard and premium buffet.

Siti Hawa | October 13, 2020, 03:02 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A Japanese shabu-shabu restaurant from Hong Kong, Wagyu More, has opened its first outlet in Singapore at Bugis Junction.

They offer Weekday Set Lunches, an all-you-can-eat Standard Buffet (lunch and dinner) and an all-you-can-eat Premium Buffet (all day) at different prices.

Menu

They have a selection of cuts which you can enjoy depending on which tier you opt for:

  • Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef

  • Australian Wagyu Beef

  • Spanish Iberico Pork

  • Black Angus Beef

They also offer fresh vegetables, Japanese side dishes and individual or sharing pots with soup bases like Pork Bone, Collagen Chicken Mala and Kombu.

Here are some photos:

View this post on Instagram

All-You-Can-Eat Shabu Shabu from Hong Kong that includes premium choices of Wagyu and Pork cuts from different region • Japanese hot pot heaven with 10 soup selections to choose from to cook different high quality parts of paper thin slices of beef or pork, piece by piece - the idea of Shabu Shabu • Lunch Buffet RM38.80 • Dinner Buffet RM48.80 • Single Plate Meat RM28.80 • Black Angus Beef Premium Buffet RM68.80 • Additional RM3 on weekends and public holidays • #wagyumore #shabushabu #premiumcuts #wagyumoremalaysia #burpple #burpplekl #gardensmall #sunwaypyramid #eatnowkl #buffet

A post shared by Rae Yong (@food.raeservation) on

View this post on Instagram

Satisfy your premium meat craving without breaking the bank! Head to WagyuMore an All-You-Can-Eat Japanese Shabu-Shabu restaurant that serves an assortment of the finest meats, vegetables, meatballs, sushi, drinks and desserts. Enjoy its first Hot Premium Offer with a 20% discount on its Premium Packages and 50% discount on the second plate of add-on ala carte order of Premium meats. Promotion starts now till 31 August 2020. Find the store at T-216-B, 3rd Floor. *non-halal #thegardensmallmy #wagyumore

A post shared by The Gardens Mall, KL (@thegardensmallmy) on

View this post on Instagram

Yay to @wagyumoremalaysia for adding fish to their meat selection! Can you spot it in the photo?⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #wagyumore #buffet #steamboat #steamboatbuffet #beef #wagyubeef #flatlay #soup #thegardens #midvalleycity #feedwee #klfoodie #wheretoeat #hungrygowhere #foodieofinstagram #kl #realme #daretoleap#wideangle #sonyIMX586 #staytune

A post shared by Tania (タニア) (@sugoidays) on

View this post on Instagram

很多時候 人們可以為了保護自己 而不經意的傷害了你 明知道自己也有錯 但卻要硬不要臉地 把全部的怪錯都推卸給你 那也是因為 逼不得已。 當你對每個人都非常用心，體貼 以及無條件地為他們付出所有時 在你做錯了某件事情的那當下 他們還是一樣狠狠地臭罵 指責你 說你做什麼都不好 那也是因為 理所當然。 人，就是那麼的賤。 人，不比畜生來得更有情有義。 人，更是全世界被列為最恐怖之生物。 那我們 應該做出怎麼樣的改變呢？ P.S 這家的火鍋好好吃啊🥘 所有的材料像是蔬菜🥗和肉類🍖都非常新鮮！ 重要的是 還有不同的肉類可以任你選！ 當然我的摯愛少不了豬肉🐖和牛肉🐂咯 😍 價格也不會很貴 非常值得吃👍🏻 · · · · #데일리룩 #일상 #Wagyumore #스팀보트 #핫팟 #저녁 #돼지고기 #소고기 #먹스타 #먹스타그램 #맛스타 #맛스타그램 #먹방 #먹방스타그램 #팔로우 #팔로미 #맞팔 #소통 #인찬해요 #photooftheday #picoftheday #igersdaily #l4l #f4f #instafood #foodie #foodpics #foodshot #foodgasm #onthetable

A post shared by K.M (@karmei0420) on

Price

Here is their menu:

Photo via Wagyu More Singapore

60-minute Weekday Set Lunch

  • Priced from S$16.90

  • Comes with free flow meatballs, vegetables, drinks and desserts

  • Single plate meat and two plate meat options are available for S$18.90 and S$20.90 respectively

90-minute all-you-can-eat Standard Buffet

  • Priced S$23.90 for lunch buffet and S$29.90 for dinner buffet

  • Lunch comes with all-you-can-eat chicken, pork and beef, free flow meatballs, vegetables, drinks and desserts

  • Dinner comes with all-you-can-eat chicken, fish prawn, pork and beef, free flow seafood selections, meatballs, sushi, vegetables, drinks and desserts

90-minute all-you-can-eat Premium Buffet (all day)

  • Priced from S$36.90 for a Black Angus Beef Buffet which comes with unlimited Black Angus Beef and offerings from standard buffet, including fish and prawn.

  • Spanish Iberico Pork, Australian Wagyu Beef and Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef Buffet options are available too at different prices.

Do note that you might need to pay an additional amount for some soup bases.

Children between 90cm and 130cm, aged 12 years old and below enjoy 50 per cent off all packages.

Seniors aged 60 years old and above enjoy 20 per cent off all packages.

View the full menu here.

Opening promotion

Photo via Wagyu More Singapore

Wagyu More took to Facebook on Oct. 10 to share their opening promotion, which runs from now till Oct. 31, 2020.

Under the promotion, every fourth diner in a group eats for free. The promotion is only applicable for standard and premium packages.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via @avocado_milk_kl and @thegardensmallmy on Instagram

4 Indonesian men charged with unlawful entry after jumping off boat & swimming to S'pore

They are aged between 19 and 38.

October 13, 2020, 02:39 PM

Ayam Penyet President at Kallang Wave Mall suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food & not registering assistant

It is closed until Oct. 25, 2020.

October 13, 2020, 01:27 PM

Python with fat belly at Queenstown calmly handled by Acres personnel

The two Acres personnel were praised for handling the snake professionally.

October 13, 2020, 01:01 PM

Pritam Singh urges new taskforce to consider S$1,300 minimum wage

He said that the sectoral approach that the government has undertaken is taking "too long" to implement.

October 13, 2020, 12:54 PM

Burger King S'pore has double salmon burger & Belgian chocolate soft-serve from Oct. 13

Another salmon burger.

October 13, 2020, 12:48 PM

Anwar leaves palace, meeting with M'sia king lasted less than 1 hour

A press conference will be held at 2pm.

October 13, 2020, 12:41 PM

Woman in Thailand buys mini rice cooker, turns out to be slightly smaller than expected

And no, it doesn't actually cook rice.

October 13, 2020, 12:02 PM

Every gamer should have their own dedicated WiFi network

I'm going to do what's called a pro-gamer move.

October 13, 2020, 11:58 AM

Trump tells 7,000-strong Florida rally he wants to 'kiss' everyone following brush with Covid-19

True freedom.

October 13, 2020, 11:49 AM

MacRitchie TreeTop Walk under maintenance till May 2021

You can still visit MacRitchie Reservoir Park via other walking trails.

October 13, 2020, 10:31 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.