Vietnamese undergrad gets endorsement deals after people kept taking sneaky pics of her

A Vietnamese woman, Phan Hằng, who is currently a Year 2 college student, has become Internet-famous due to her "angelic" looks.

Gained deal endorsements after going viral

According to 4-Way News, Phan first blew up on the Internet after she was secretly photographed during her school's commencement ceremony.

Since then, the young woman has secured multiple endorsement deals with well-known fashion and cosmetic brands.

This was before she even turned 20.

Phan has amassed more than 421,000 followers on her Instagram page.

Elfin beauty

Phan has been praised for her features, such as her high nose bridge and cheekbones, as well as her large eyes and fit body.

In Vietnam, her double eyelids and fair skin tone have also been repeatedly praised, even though such a narrow definition of East Asian beauty standards has been criticised for perpetuating an unattainable measure of beauty for many women.

Centre of attention in school

Her stand-out good looks have gained her quite a bit of attention from her schoolmates, who always snapped pictures of her when she is engaged in group discussions or giving presentations, 4-Way News reported.

This practice has been going on since she was famous and is apparently still happening these days.

Cosplay hobby

Phan also reportedly enjoys dressing up in cosplay during her free time when she is not bogged down by schoolwork.

