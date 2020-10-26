18 businesses in S'pore that offer vegan-friendly cakes

Vegan cakes may be hard to come by in Singapore, but it is not impossible to get them, either.

Facebook page Cqveggiefinds has compiled a comprehensive list of places that sell healthier versions of cakes, most without animal-derived products like dairy, eggs, and gelatin.

Among the two dozen or so places, 18 are vegan-friendly.

Here's a look at some of the places from the list:

1) Privé

The Privé Group has over 10 different outlets offering Western and Asian fare.

Most of these outlets offer vegan options, including desserts.

They have vegan-friendly cakes that are available in individual slices and whole cakes, with some gluten-free options.

They offer vegan carrot cake and this decadent 85 per cent dark chocolate cake, as seen in this Facebook post by JX Veg Journal:

Price: S$10 per slice for 85 per cent dark chocolate cake

Delivery: Islandwide delivery available

How to order: Call 6776 0777 or email the team at [email protected]

If you're just getting a slice, you can help down to one of their outlets for their vegan desserts. More details on their various locations can be found here.

2) WellSmoocht

If you're looking for vegan burnt cheesecakes, WellSmoocht has you covered.

The vegan cafe in Sin Ming offers non-dairy cheesecakes made with cashews and coconut, such as the Matcha Adzuki Burnt Cheesecake and Mango Burnt Cheesecake.

They also offer other vegan bakes, such as the Chocolate Speculoos Cream Cake:

Their baked goods are eggless, dairy-free, and alcohol free, and are made with organic plant milk and coconut oil.

Address: Sin Ming Centre, 8 Sing Ming Road, #01-03 Singapore 575628

Prices:

Chocolate Speculoos Cream Cake (S$7.50 per slice, S$80 for whole eight-inch cake)

Mango burnt cheesecake is (S$11.50 per slice, S$90 for a whole eight-inch cake)

Delivery: Free islandwide delivery for orders on their website over S$50. (A delivery fee of S$5 applies for orders under S$50, with a minimum order of S$35.)

How to order: For whole cakes, place your order at least five to seven days in advance. Orders can be made through Instagram or Facebook, via direct message. You can also call them at 6456 6431.

3) Sayang's (Halal)

This halal vegan business makes ethical, environmentally-friendly and sustainable chocolate cakes using fair-trade chocolate, sugar and coffee.

They offer a variety of chocolate cakes on their website, such as:

Dark Chocolate Cake

Banana Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Orange Cake

Chocolate Mint Cake

Chocolate Espresso Cake

For those who are looking to get cakes for loved who avoid palm oil for environmental and health reasons, you'll be happy to know that Sayang's does not use any palm oil for their cakes.

Here's what their customised Coconut Walnut Chocolate Cake (S$60) looks like:

Price: S$50 to S$60

Delivery: Collection of cakes will be at either Punggol MRT station or ​​175A Punggol Field Singapore 821175

How to order: Orders must be received at least four days prior to collection.​ For orders, contact them through Facebook or by email [email protected]

4) Delcie's Desserts & Cakes

This bakery offers vegan bakes that are diabetic-friendly and baby-friendly.

According to their Facebook page, Delcie's Desserts and Cakes has been awarded Healthier Choice Bakery by Health Promotion Board since 2011.

Here's what their best-selling nut-free, and baby-friendly Rainbow Vanilla cake looks like:

The bakery also offers keto cakes that are gluten-free and diabetic-friendly, such as this Strawberry Nutty Ice Cream Cake made with organic strawberries and nuts.

Address: Blk 34 Whampoa West, #01-83, Singapore 330038 (Next to Boon Keng MRT Exit B)

Operating hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 11am - 8pm (Public Holidays : 11am -3pm)

Closed on Mondays and some public holidays.

Price: Ranges from S$60 for a five-inch baby-friendly cake to S$70 for a 5-inch gluten-free keto cake

Delivery: S$25

How to order: You can order online via their website or call 62822951 for same day or next day in-store cake reservation

5) Neha's 100% vegan kitchen

This home business located near Marine Parade offers vegan cream cakes with fresh fruits, and even vegan Salted Caramel Cheesecakes (below).

According to their Facebook page, all their products are made fresh, and are free of dairy, eggs, cholesterol, and trans-fat.

Their cheesecakes can also be made gluten-free on request.

Price: Ranges between S$22 for a banana walnut cake to S$85 for a two-tier black forest cake

You can find full list of the cakes they offer with their prices here.

Delivery: Delivery fee of S$10 applies with a minimum order of S$50 and above. Alternatively, pick-ups can be arranged at 1 Amber Road, Amber Point, Singapore 439845.

How to order: WhatsApp 9731 0834 to order their vegan bakes

6) ReJoyce veg

This home baker offers baked goodies, and even workshops to make vegan cakes.

They have two upcoming workshops where you can learn to make a vegan strawberry shortcake or a vegan durian cream pie.

Slots for the former have been snapped up, though.

Here's what their seasonal special, the Summer Chocolate Cake, looks like:

Price:

S$39 for their six-inch cakes, S$60 for their eight-inch cakes (non-seasonal specials)

S$40 for their six-inch cakes, S$61 for their eight-inch cakes (seasonal special)

Delivery: Collection is available at Jalan Bukit Merah area. Estimated delivery charges depends on postal code of recipient.

How to order: Vegan cake orders can be made through their Facebook page or via email at [email protected]

You can view a comprehensive list of vegan cakes in Singapore here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via delciesdesserts/Instagram & wellsmoocht/FB