The Conjuring's Demon Nun spotted in S'pore MRT train with mask on

Due to Covid-19, many Halloween events like Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights have been cancelled this year.

But that doesn't mean you can't get into the spirit (pun intended) of the occasion.

Odd sighting

On Oct. 30, the eve of Halloween, Facebook user Rayz Ong shared via community page COMPLAINT SINGAPORE an odd sighting on the MRT.

While on a train on the Downtown Line towards Newton MRT Station, Ong saw a woman taking a restful nap dressed in a nun's garb with what seems to be white paint on her face.

And like most law-abiding Singapore citizens, the woman was also wearing a mask.

Singapore's own Valak

In case you can't tell, the woman seems to be dressing up as the Demon Nun or Valak from popular horror movies "The Conjuring 2" and "The Nun".

Here's what the original Demon Nun from the movies looks like:

At least the Singapore version of the Demon Nun is socially responsible.

Top image from Rayz Ong and Warner Bros.