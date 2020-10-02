Man hides his face with an umbrella to steal female underwear in Tampines

When a Tampines resident discovered that her undergarments — hung out to dry at the front of her HDB flat — were missing, she decided to check the footage from a nearby security camera.

The camera managed to catch footage of an underwear thief. However, he had concealed his identity with an umbrella.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the incident took place at 3am on Oct. 1 outside a unit on the fifth floor of Block 340, Tampines Street 33.

A total of six pieces of underwear were stolen, belonging to a woman and her daughter.

Speaking to Zaobao, the woman's husband said that a police report had been made.

Footage of the bizarre incident circulating online shows what appears to be a man walking up a rack of drying clothes in an HDB corridor.

The man is holding onto a large yellow umbrella which seems to be strategically utilised to conceal his identity.

He then stands over one of the racks for sometime before making off with several pieces of underwear.

Zaobao reported that the family had experienced a similar incident about two years ago, though they are unsure if it is the same culprit.

The security camera had been installed by the family year ago.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from SGfollowsall Instagram account