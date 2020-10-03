Back

2 teenagers aged 16 & 19 arrested for suspected involvement in loanshark harassment

The incident had taken place along New Upper Changi Road.

Guan Zhen Tan | October 03, 2020, 10:17 AM

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), two male teenagers, aged 16 and 19, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment by causing hurt to another person.

Allegedly beaten up male victim

On Sep. 16, the SPF was alerted to a case of loanshark harassment along New Upper Changi Road.

A male victim was allegedly beaten up by the two teenagers, in relation to a loan he took from a loan shark.

Through their investigations, police officers from the Bedok Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department were able to establish the identities of the teenagers and arrested them on Oct. 1

They will be charged in court on Oct. 3, under the Moneylenders' Act (Revised Edition 2010).

For first-time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment,  the offence carries a fine of at least S$5,000, and up to a maximum of S$50,000, along with mandatory imprisonment of up to five years.

If it was proved to the satisfaction of the court that hurt was caused to another person, the offender will also be punished with mandatory caning with at least five strokes, up to a maximum of eight strokes.

Zero tolerance for loanshark harassment

In a statement to the media on Oct. 2, the police emphasised that they have " zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities".

"Anyone who acts on behalf of loansharks to cause hurt to other persons, or disrupt public safety, peace and security in any way, will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law."

The SPF advised members of the public to stay away from loansharks and not work or assist the loansharks in any way.

If you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities, you can call the Police at 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664.

