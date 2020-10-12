Back

Twitter flags Trump tweet saying he can't get & can't give Covid-19

Back on the campaign trail.

Belmont Lay | October 12, 2020, 11:09 AM

Twitter on Sunday, Oct. 11 took action again on a tweet by United States President Donald Trump for violating their rules against Covid-19 misinformation.

Trump claimed in his tweet that he was immune to Covid-19.

Twitter said the tweet violated its platform's rules about misleading information related to Covid-19.

"A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know," Trump said in the tweet.

The post was flagged by Twitter with a disclaimer.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19," Twitter's disclaimer read.

But Twitter will let the tweet stay adding that it had determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible.

Engagements with the post will be significantly limited as Twitter disabled retweets on the tweet from Trump.

Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday, Oct. 6 took action on posts by Trump for violating their rules against Covid-19 misinformation.

Trump had suggested in his posts that the virus was just like the flu.

Background

Trump said on Sunday he had fully recovered from Covid-19 and would not be a transmission risk to others.

He would return to holding big campaign rallies during the final weeks of the race for the White House.

The president first announced that he was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Oct. 2.

Barely a week later, Trump's physician said on Oct. 10 that the president had taken a test showing he was no longer infectious.

Trump is eager to get back on the campaign trail after an absence of more than a week.

He is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

He plans to travel to the key battleground state of Florida on Monday, followed by rallies in Pennsylvania and Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

People who have recovered from Covid-19 might have antibodies, but it is unclear how long they are protected from a second infection.

