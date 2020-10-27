Tunglok Teahouse launches à la carte dimsum dinner buffet with 41 items on menu from S$26.80++

Tunglok Teahouse has launched an à la carte dinner buffet with 41 items on the menu.
Some of the food items include Steamed Siew Mai, Steamed BBQ Pork Bun and Mala Duck Wing.
Here are the prices:
Monday to Thursday:
- Adult: S$26.80++
- Child: S$16.80++
Friday to Sunday and public holidays
- Adult: S$28.80++
- Child: S$18.80++
A minimum of two people are needed to dine in.
Menu
Some of the dishes on the menu which range from appetisers to meat, vegetables, desserts and rice and noodles are:
- Steamed Siew Mai
- Steamed BBQ Pork Bun
- Steamed Chicken Feet with Black Bean Sauce
- Deep-fried Prawn Dumpling with Thousand Island Sauce
- Mala Duck Wing
- Pan-fried Turnip Cake
- Deep-fried Beancurd Skin Roll with Fresh Prawn
- Wok-fried Flower Clam with Angle Luffa
- Wok-fried Beef Sliced with Spring Onion
- Braised Pork with Preserved Vegetables
More premium options are available on the menu, however, they are limited:
- Hong Kong-style Braised Shark’s Fin Soup (limited to one serving per person)
- Crisp-fried Soft Shell Crab with Thousand Island Sauce (limited to one serving per table)
- Braised Whole Abalone with Pork Soft Bone (limited to one serving per table)
You can view the full menu here.
Here are some photos of the food Tunglok Teahouse serves. Do note that not all of them might be available at the buffet.
Details
All orders are made fresh and will be sent to diners using an automated tray delivery system.
Do note that only à la carte dinner buffet is currently available.
Tunglok Teahouse
Address: Square 2 (located above Novena MRT Station) 10 Sinaran Drive, 01-73, S307506
Operating hours: 11am to 5pm, 5:30pm to 10pm daily
Telephone: 6893 1123
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photos via Tunglok Group, @lendeliz, & @mlng08on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.