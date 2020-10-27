Tunglok Teahouse launches à la carte dimsum dinner buffet with 41 items on menu from S$26.80++

Tunglok Teahouse has launched an à la carte dinner buffet with 41 items on the menu.

Some of the food items include Steamed Siew Mai, Steamed BBQ Pork Bun and Mala Duck Wing.

Here are the prices:

Monday to Thursday:

Adult: S$26.80++

Child: S$16.80++

Friday to Sunday and public holidays

Adult: S$28.80++

Child: S$18.80++

A minimum of two people are needed to dine in.

Menu

Some of the dishes on the menu which range from appetisers to meat, vegetables, desserts and rice and noodles are:

Steamed Siew Mai

Steamed BBQ Pork Bun

Steamed Chicken Feet with Black Bean Sauce

Deep-fried Prawn Dumpling with Thousand Island Sauce

Mala Duck Wing

Pan-fried Turnip Cake

Deep-fried Beancurd Skin Roll with Fresh Prawn

Wok-fried Flower Clam with Angle Luffa

Wok-fried Beef Sliced with Spring Onion

Braised Pork with Preserved Vegetables

More premium options are available on the menu, however, they are limited:

Hong Kong-style Braised Shark’s Fin Soup (limited to one serving per person)

Crisp-fried Soft Shell Crab with Thousand Island Sauce (limited to one serving per table)

Braised Whole Abalone with Pork Soft Bone (limited to one serving per table)

You can view the full menu here.

Here are some photos of the food Tunglok Teahouse serves. Do note that not all of them might be available at the buffet.

Details

All orders are made fresh and will be sent to diners using an automated tray delivery system.

Do note that only à la carte dinner buffet is currently available.

Tunglok Teahouse

Address: Square 2 (located above Novena MRT Station) 10 Sinaran Drive, 01-73, S307506

Operating hours: 11am to 5pm, 5:30pm to 10pm daily

Telephone: 6893 1123

