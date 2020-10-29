Back

1-for-1 ramen at Tsuta S'pore from Oct. 29 - Nov. 3, 2020, including crab soba

1-4-1.

Mandy How | October 29, 2020, 10:42 AM

Michelin-starred ramen chain Tsuta is running a one-for-one promotion from Oct. 29 - Nov. 3, 2020.

The promotion is in conjunction with its biggest menu revamp, which sees over 80 per cent of new items.

Image via Tsuta

Here's the schedule for the period, with three items available for one-for-one at any one time:

October 29-31, 2020

  • Crab Soba (new item)

  • Shoyu Soba (improved recipe)

  • Shio Soba (improved recipe)

November 1-3, 2020

  • R.H.C.P Mazesoba (new item)

  • Teriyaki Chicken Paitan (seasonal item turned permanent)

  • Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Soba (classic item)

Crab soba. Photo via Tsuta/Instagram

Teriyaki Tori Paitan Soba. Photo via Tsuta/Instagram

Prices range from S$11.80 - S$23.80 before discount.

Note that the promotion is only valid for dining in, and applies only to basic ramen. Toppings will be charged separately.

The Crab Soba is also going on a while stocks last basis.

All three Tsuta outlets are participating in the promotion.

Funan Mall

109 North Bridge Rd, #01-04, Singapore 179105

11am to 9pm, daily (last order at 8:30pm)

VivoCity

1 Harbourfront Walk, B2-29A, Singapore 098585

Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 9pm (last order at 8:30pm)

Friday, Saturday, and PH/PH Eve, 11am to 10pm (last order at 9:30pm)

Jewel Changi Airport

78 Airport Blvd, #02-242, Singapore 819666

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 9pm (last order at 8:30pm)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and PH/PH Eve: 11am to 10pm (last order t 9:30pm)

Top image via Tsuta. Ramen for illustration purposes only. 

