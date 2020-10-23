Back

Dutch security expert claims he hacked Trump's Twitter by guessing password 'maga2020!'

The expert had supposedly managed to log into his account four years ago using the password "yourefired".

Kayla Wong | October 23, 2020, 01:36 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A Dutch researcher supposedly successfully logged into the Twitter account of United States President Donald Trump after five attempts.

Guessed password right on fifth try

According to The Guardian, which cited German newspaper De Volkskrant, security expert Victor Gevers claimed he managed to gain access to the account after trying "maga2020!" on his fifth attempt.

"MAGA" stands for "Make America Great Again" -- the campaign slogan that Trump often uses.

Gevers then warned the U.S. government about the breach by emailing US-CERT, a department under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, TechCrunch reported.

Trump's Twitter password was changed moments later.

Commenting on the alleged breach, a Twitter spokesperson has denied that it ever happened, saying they have not seen any evidence to corroborate Gevers' claim.

Not the first time

Gevers had also reportedly logged into Trump's Twitter account in 2016.

TechCrunch reported that Gevers, along with two other security researchers, logged into the account using the password "yourefired", which was Trump's catchphrase from the American reality TV show The Apprentice.

When he reported the security breach to authorities in the Netherlands, he also provided suggestions on how Trump could strengthen his account security, and listed "maga2020!" as one of the passwords he suggested.

Trump said "nobody gets hacked"

Previously, Trump has said at a campaign event in Arizona that "nobody gets hacked".

He was referring to journalist Steve Scully, who falsely claimed his Twitter account was hacked after sending a tweet to former White House communications director turned Trump's critic Anthony Scaramucci.

He said: "To get hacked you need somebody with 197 IQ and he needs about 15 per cent of your password."

But technology news site TechCrunch pointed out that Trump's hotel chain was hacked twice in the past before.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Getty Images

Visitor to Changi Jurassic Mile hit by golf ball from Tanah Merah Country Club

Wear a helmet if you're cycling, bring a brolly if you are on foot.

October 23, 2020, 12:57 AM

Vivian Balakrishnan demonstrates rapid Covid-19 test on himself

Rapid testing is a key component of Singapore's Covid-19 measures.

October 23, 2020, 12:07 AM

Man threw kitten to death after dispute with wife & robbed student in Yishun

His wife has reconciled with him and was present in court.

October 23, 2020, 12:04 AM

Electric motorcycle-sharing service to be introduced to S'pore

Like electric car-sharing in Singapore, but two wheels and no charging needed.

October 22, 2020, 11:51 PM

Candidate selection process is 'something that we definitely need to review': Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam

The MP stated that there was a need to acknowledge limitations within the selection process.

October 22, 2020, 11:41 PM

Thai bridesmaids make best of bad situation for bride, turns downpour into memorable mud-dancing session

Good recovery.

October 22, 2020, 11:03 PM

7 imported Covid-19 cases on Oct. 22 all asymptomatic, includes S'porean returning from Indonesia

More updates.

October 22, 2020, 10:22 PM

IPS Forum: PAP, WP & PSP agree foreign talent still needed & S'poreans should have opportunity to step up

Although each of the participants gave different reasonings for their parties' stance, there was a general consensus on the matter.

October 22, 2020, 09:41 PM

Thai street food vendors arrive at anti-government protest venues quicker than protesters & police

Gotta hustle.

October 22, 2020, 07:38 PM

9 dead in China after having homemade corn noodles during family breakfast

Tragedy.

October 22, 2020, 07:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.