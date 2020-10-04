Trump gives updates on himself as Covid-19 patient: 'Going well, I think!'

The next 48 hours will be critical for United States President Donald Trump, who went through a “very concerning” period on Friday, Oct. 2, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Saturday.

The two-day period following his diagnosis will be vital in terms of care as Trump battles the coronavirus at a military hospital.

Meadows' comments came after it was revealed that Trump was administered supplemental oxygen on Friday morning at the White House before he was transported to the hospital.

But staff insisted he had only mild symptoms.

Not known how Trump caught virus

Trump woke from his first night in the hospital as a Covid-19 patient and said he was doing well via posts made on social media.

He had walked out of the White House under his own power and wearing a mask.

It is not known how he caught the virus.

Trump gives updates on himself

In an 18-second video recorded inside the White House and released on social media, Trump broke his silence before heading for treatment:

Trump then updated from hospital and said it was "going well":Trump then hailed doctors and nurses fighting the virus on the frontlines:He also urged Americans to stimulate the economy:Trump then spoke to the camera in a suit without tie for more than four minutes in the longest update yet:

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was receiving the anti-viral drug remdesivir following consultation with specialists and not requiring any supplemental oxygen.

She said medical experts recommended he work from presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days as a precaution.

Trump is experiencing coughing, congestion and fever and that these symptoms worsened over the course of Friday, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Nov. 3 election in disarray

Trump is trailing in the polls.

He will remain for treatment at Walter Reed army medical center outside Washington.

There is a possibility he will be kept off the campaign trail for many days after, leading up to a potentially messy election on Nov. 3.

The two remaining presidential debates might be called off or reworked, and the president might have to yield power temporarily to Vice President Mike Pence if his condition worsens.