Trump tugged at Melania's hand after seeing Biden hugged affectionately by wife Jill

That's what the cameras caught and you can try to interpret it other ways.

Belmont Lay | October 01, 2020, 06:02 PM

Events

Donald Trump and Joe Biden banged heads in the first presidential debate of 2020 on Tuesday, Sep. 29 night (United States time), in what has been termed a messy affair.

There were many highlights from the night's 90-minute shouting match, which has been characterised as a debate.

But one moment from the evening between the two debaters and their wives has set social media on fire.

It was one of the biggest points of differences after the debate was over that showcased how dissimilar the two presidential candidates can be.

Trump didn't get hugged by his wife

After the debate, the wives of the two men approached their husbands on stage for a photo opportunity.

As the First Lady Melania, 50, approached Trump, he reached for her arm and gave it a little rub.

She unenthusiastically rubbed his arm back.

They stood next to each other and appeared to have exchanged some pleasantries.

In contrast, Jill Biden, 69, approached her husband on stage and they gave each other a long hug and then put their arms around each other, and proceeded to smile and wave to the crowd.

Videos of incident from various angles

Videos that appeared online showed Trump tugging at his wife's hand, as if prompting her to be more affectionate after he saw how Biden's wife behaved with her husband.

You can also watch the sequence of events on video from another angle:

Post-debate polls showed Biden won.

Background

Jill Biden kept her mask on even when she went to kiss her husband after the presidential debate on Sep. 29 night.

The Democratic nominee's wife wore her dark green face covering when she took the stage at the end of the evening, complying with the Covid-19 rules for the several dozen audience members allowed to attend in person.

First Lady Melania Trump and the president's children Eric, Donald Jr, Tiffany and Ivanka were wearing masks when they arrived at the Cleveland debate venue, but were later pictured watching the contest without their masks on.

Organisers said there were about 80 people in the audience, including campaign staff, hosts, health and security officials and journalists.

