Negative Covid-19 test result required for travellers from Indonesia & the Philippines to enter S'pore

Travellers with recent travel history to Sabah, Malaysia will be required to serve a 14-day Stay-Home-Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities, following a review of border measures by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF).

A negative Covid-19 test will also be required for travellers from Indonesia and the Philippines, as a condition of approval to enter or transfer through Singapore.

According to the Taskforce, border measures will continue to be calibrated based on the latest developments in countries and regions, in order to manage the risk of importation and onward local transmission from travellers.

Travellers from other parts of Malaysia continue to serve seven-day SHN

Due to a recent increase in cases in Sabah recently, all travellers entering Singapore from Oct. 14, 2020, 11:59pm, who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Sabah will be required to serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

Previously, travellers from Malaysia were allowed to serve a seven-day SHN at their place of residence.

This change also applies to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL), as well as Malaysian Citizens and PRs entering Singapore under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement.

Travellers from all other parts of Malaysia, except Sabah, will continue to serve a seven-day SHN at their place of residence.

According to the MTF, they will be monitoring the situation across other states and federal territories closely, including Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya.

Incoming travellers from Indonesia and the Philippines have to be clear of Covid-19

In addition, in order to reduce the importation of cases from Indonesia and the Philippines, travellers who are not Singapore Citizens or PRs, who have recent travel history to either of these countries within the last 14 days prior to entry will be required to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours of departure.

Travellers will need to present a valid negative Covid-19 test result as a condition of approval to enter or transfer through Singapore.

This requirement will take effect for those arriving in or transferring through Singapore from Oct. 19, 2020, 11:59pm.

Travellers from Indonesia and the Philippines entering Singapore will still be required to serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities, and to take a negative Covid-19 test before the end of their SHN.

Transfer passengers from India required to test negative for Covid-19

The MTF had earlier announced that travellers who are not Singapore Citizens or PRs, who have recent travel history to India within the last 14 days prior to entry will need to present a valid negative Covid-19 test result as a condition of approval to enter Singapore.

Now, travellers from India who are transferring through Singapore will also need to present a valid negative Covid-19 test result.

Hong Kong considered low risk

According to the MTF, Hong Kong will be added to a list of low risk countries or regions, where travellers will only have to undergo a reduced seven-day SHN, and are allowed to serve the SHN at their place of residence.

The current list of countries and regions include Macao, Mainland China, Malaysia (excluding Sabah) and Taiwan.

Hong Kong will be added to this list for travellers entering Singapore from Oct. 14, 2020, 11:59 pm onwards.

