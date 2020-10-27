Back

TraceTogether Tokens to be collected only from your own constituency CCs from Oct. 27, 2020

Starting October 27.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 27, 2020, 12:19 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Earlier this month, it was announced that that the TraceTogether token or app for SafeEntry will be made mandatory for a lot of public places in Singapore by Dec. 2020.

There has been "high demand" for these tokens.

Photo courtesy of Zheng Rong.

Starting October 27, members of the public should only collect the Tokens from their own constituency CCs.

You can click on this link to find out where is your designated collection point.

The public is urged to wait for the collection exercise to start in their respective constituency.

According to a media release, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will only be enforced after everyone who needs a Token has had a chance to collect one.

You can use either the token or the app once TraceTogether-only SafeEntry is enforced. Both the token and the app records close contact data, which complements SafeEntry data recording by scanning QR codes before you enter certain places.

More details on the opening schedules of collection centres will be released later.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Image courtesy of Zheng Rong and Guan Zhen.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.