Man falls to his death from 5th floor in Toa Payoh, another woman nearby threatened to jump from 6th floor

A 58-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 100 at Toa Payoh Lorong 1 at around 6:47am on Sep. 30, and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Man in Toa Payoh fell to his death from fifth floor

A witness told Shin Min Daily News that he saw the horrific sight of a man falling from the window of his flat from the fifth floor, while he was on his way home from buying coffee.

The witness ran home in fright after seeing what happened.

In response to media queries, the police confirmed that the 58-year-old was pronounced dead by paramedics, and that the unnatural death is currently under investigation.

Woman in Toa Payoh found on ledge of sixth floor just four minutes before

In a tragic coincidence, a 24-year-old woman just roughly 700m away was found on the ledge of the sixth floor of Block 81A Toa Payoh Lorong 4, at around 6:43am on the same day.

The woman was apprehended by police under the Mental Health（Care and Treatment）Act, and was later sent to the hospital for treatment.

Support hotlines for those seeking help

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

Samaritans Of Singapore (SOS) 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Top image collage via Google Streetview