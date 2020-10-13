I went for a hair treatment to get rid of dandruff on my scalp. Here’s what happened.

I have a problem: I’m losing a lot of hair, and I have a dandruff problem.

Nah, I don’t look like my botak colleague. Yet.

It’s a regular occurrence. Every day, when I’m in the shower, I pull out a clump of hair. I also often find strands of hair on my room’s floor, resulting in me having to use my trusty IKEA lint roller to clean it up.

Exhibit A (Disclaimer: Gross photo):

I thought it was normal. But I’m only 24. I shouldn’t be facing hair loss this early.

In addition, I’ve had a recurring dandruff problem since I was in secondary school. It was the result of my oily scalp -- it causes incessant itching, weak hair follicles, and a sensitive scalp.

To make matters worse, I have gone through multiple dye jobs and bleaching when I was going through my ah lian phase. My scalp probably hates me now.

So when the opportunity to try hair and scalp care centre TK Trichokare’s treatment came by, I volunteered to do it because of my oily scalp.

Arriving at TK Trichokare at Ngee Ann City

I went to the Ngee Ann City outlet, which was located on the fifth level. The session was expected to take up to two to two and a half hours.

The first thing I had to do was to fill out a questionnaire that asked me pretty detailed questions, from my sleeping habits to my stress level.

(Boss, if you’re reading this, I’m fine.)

In her first few looks, the hair and scalp specialist asked me, “You have dandruff? Very obvious.”

Using a lens tool, she then analysed my scalp and took pictures of it - zoomed in up to 200 times.

As expected, I have an oily scalp and peeling flakes over my hair follicles. Seeing my scalp so close up was really fascinating.

The hair and scalp specialist recommended at least two rounds of shampooing every time I showered, to really get the dirt and grime off my scalp (a tip I’ll try my best to remember).

Within minutes, I was whisked to a room where I began a customised treatment based on my hair and scalp conditions.

The customised treatment

The first step was the OxyPeel to exfoliate my scalp and remove the dead skin from my scalp’s congested pores. Ya, your scalp also need to exfoliate one hor. TIL.

The OxyPeel solution was massaged into my scalp. One of my favourite things in the world is a scalp massage -- there’s something about it that really helps you to de-stress and calm you down.

Afterwards, they applied a hair masque onto my scalp. It’s supposed to help to detox the scalp, remove impurities and excess sebum.

The way it was applied seemed similar to bleaching, so I was subconsciously expecting it to sting, but it didn’t. In fact, it was pretty refreshing.

After letting it sit for a couple of minutes, it was time for a hair wash to help restore my scalp’s sebum balance. Another one of my favourite things? Someone washing my hair for me.

I hate washing my own hair because it takes so much time and I have to blow-dry it afterwards. Short-haired folks, count your blessings.

The next step was the application of the OxyNutrient ampoule, which is meant to help with hydration by providing nutrients to the scalp.

She used what looked like a stethoscope to apply the OxyNutrient ampoule onto my scalp. There were light beats of pressure applied from the device, which made it feel like another massage.

Then came the OxyJet - sounds like a spaceship, right? Nope. The OxyJet is supposed to inject oxygen into your hair and scalp. I was told that it’s usually done after hair-washing because your hair cuticles will become smaller then, which allows the oxygen to be penetrated easily.

After blow-drying my hair, the hair and scalp specialist brought out something that resembled a helmet for the laser therapy -- The last step of the session.

According to TK Trichokare, it’s meant to look like a space helmet -- and has laser light inside to help reduce hair loss, improve blood circulation, and nourishes the hair follicles.

The results

This is what my scalp looked like after the treatment.

All in all, I was pretty impressed by the results. My scalp stopped itching for the next two days, which was a big relief.

However, the itch did return eventually, but it was because I only attended one session. In order to see effective and consistent results, regular sessions and self haircare and maintenance are needed.

My overall experience at TK Trichokare was a fuss-free, no-frills and efficient one. I enjoyed the scalp massages the most, and their methodology is definitely a unique one as compared to regular hair and scalp salons out there.

