Tiger Sugar S'pore launches KitKat Krunch Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea

Tiger Sugar Singapore announced on Oct. 1, 2020 that they have launched the KitKat Krunch Brown Sugar Boba Milk.

Three variations

According to Tiger Sugar, the drink comprises crispy wafer mixed with a smooth and creamy chocolate, and boba.

It comes in a few variations:

KitKat Krunch Brown Sugar Boba Milk

KitKat Krunch Brown Sugar Pearl Milk

KitKat Krunch Brown Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk

It is now available, on a while stocks last basis, at all eight Tiger Sugar outlets.

Outlets

Here's the full list of outlets:

Nex Serangoon, #B1-16

Holland Piazza @ Holland Village #B1-06

Northpoint City, South Wing, #01-153

Jurong Point Shopping Center #03-40/41

Capitol Singapore #B2-32 (City Hall MRT Exit D)

Paragon Shopping Mall, 290 Orchard Road #B1-39/40,

Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Road #B1-s42

Bedok Mall, 311 New Upper Changi Rd #B1 - 30A

Top photo via Tiger Sugar Singapore on Facebook and Instagram