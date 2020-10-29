Back

2 courier delivery personnel in Sengkang throw online shopping items on ground like rubbish

Thud sounds heard repeatedly in three-and-a-half-minute video.

Belmont Lay | October 29, 2020, 05:13 PM

Have you ever bought something online and have it delivered to you only to receive two or three things because everything inside the packaging is broken into a few pieces?

If you have, you might be mad to know it is not just bad luck or unscrupulous sellers.

If you haven't, here's a video warning you everything can go right until the last-mile service provider decides there is no need to take one's job seriously or with pride.

A video posted on Facebook showed two personnel roughly handing items that appear to be online shopping packed in cardboard boxes to be delivered to households in the vicinity.

Happened in Sengkang

According to the video caption, the footage was taken on Oct. 29, 2020 at Fernvale Link in Sengkang.

The two persons in the video, a man and a woman, appear to be courier delivery personnel.

They were seen removing a large quantity of items from a van parked at the drop-off point under a block.

Throughout the three-and-a-half-minute video, sounds of parcels hitting the ground with a thud can be heard as the couple casually drops the goods of varying sizes on the ground.

The woman is seen towards the tail-end of the clip tossing items about and using her foot to prod them as she sorted them out.

It is unclear what company they work for or which courier service they represent.

It also appears unlikely that these items solely belong to the couple.

