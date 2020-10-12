Back

Holland Village restaurant offers working space for S$12.90+, includes charging points, WiFi, coffee & cake

Nice.

Mandy How | October 12, 2020, 02:08 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

The Social Alley is catering to the work-from-home masses this Covid season.

The restaurant at Holland Village has come up with a S$12.90+ deal to attract patrons to hog their space by working, studying, or even networking there.

The price includes "premium roast" coffee and cake, as well as access to WiFi and charging points.

Photo by Guanzhen Tan

It's not specified what type of coffee you'll get beyond "premium roast", and if you'll have to top-up for certain options:

Image via The Social Alley/Facebook

Printing services are also available, at S$0.30 for every black and white document and S$0.50 for each coloured print.

The restaurant did not state how long you're allowed to stay for, but the S$12.90+ deal is offered between 12pm to 5pm daily.

If you feel sufficiently bad for occupying the space, though, you can always order something from the menu.

There's salad, tapas, bar bites, pizza, and pasta.

Photo via The Social Alley/Google Maps

Photo via The Social Alley/Google Maps

Pizzas and pasta range from S$18 - S$29, to give you an idea.

There are limited seats for this promotion.

The restaurant seems to have been revamped from a previous concept, with this new menu launching only in October this year.

While it is not clear if the space has been redecorated, here's how it previously looked:

Photo via The Social Alley/Google Maps

Photo via Jo-Anne Tsai/Google Maps

Photo via The Social Alley/Google Maps

Photo via The Social Alley/Google Maps

Details

Address:

Holland Village, 269 Holland Avenue, Singapore 278990

Opening Hours:

Monday to Thursday, 12:30pm -9pm

Friday and Saturday, 12:30pm -10pm

Sunday, 10:30am - 9pm

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via The Social Alley/Google Maps

Man, 53, found drowned at East Coast Park on Sunday evening (Oct. 11)

He had just celebrated his birthday last month, and planned to go Malaysia with his brother once Covid-19 was over.

October 12, 2020, 07:59 PM

Negative Covid-19 test result required for travellers from Indonesia & the Philippines to enter S'pore

Border measures will continue to be calibrated based on the latest developments in countries and regions.

October 12, 2020, 07:43 PM

Self-driving delivery robot hits the streets in Tokyo, can carry up to 30kg of packages

It's still on trial but the postal service plans to launch this mode of contactless delivery next year.

October 12, 2020, 07:18 PM

40,000ft² indoor park SuperPark closes down at Suntec City after 2 years

Tough times.

October 12, 2020, 06:51 PM

Kim Jong Un sheds tears in rare apology for his leadership failure

Perhaps the occasion got to him.

October 12, 2020, 06:45 PM

Unlicensed street flower sellers at Pusara Abadi Muslim Cemetery no longer allowed to operate

Authorities had taken action against them in August.

October 12, 2020, 06:38 PM

33 months jail for S'pore man, 66, who killed mentally ill daughter due to depression, caregiver stress

The man and his wife were almost driven to suicide by their daughter.

October 12, 2020, 06:30 PM

21 months' jail for S'porean lawyer, 42, for possessing & consuming meth

He was caught in March 2018.

October 12, 2020, 06:18 PM

Private lab in S'pore accidentally disposes of 233 Covid-19 swab samples due to SOP lapse

MOH is currently investigating the incident.

October 12, 2020, 05:51 PM

Woman, 64, hit by SBS Transit bus while crossing street outside Toa Payoh interchange

The bus captain has been suspended pending the outcome of investigations.

October 12, 2020, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.