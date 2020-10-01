40-year-old woman in Thailand dies after eating 3-day-old spring rolls

A 40-year-old woman from the Samut Prakan province of Thailand died on Sep. 28, 2020 after eating spring rolls which she bought three days prior.

Reheated spring rolls for a meal at home

The woman was having a meal with her husband at home when she heated up some spring rolls which they bought from a street market three days ago, reported China Press via Daily Live Express.

According to the husband, who spoke to Thai media, the spring rolls had been kept in the refrigerator after they brought them home.

After the meal, they were watching a TV programme when the woman started feeling pain in her stomach, and she rushed to the toilet.

Husband tried to resuscitate her after finding her unconscious in toilet

Her husband began getting concerned after the woman remained in the toilet for around an hour without returning, and went to check on her, but heard no response when he knocked on the door.

Breaking down the door, he found her lying motionless on the ground, with vomit all over her face and the ground.

He immediately carried her out and tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail. He also tried to call for an ambulance, but it was too late.

A medical examination found that the woman's death was related to food poisoning, and possibly caused by excessive vomitting and diarrhoea, as well as severe dehydration.

Top image via Unsplash, Daily Live Express