Back

Chubby tabby Thai cat missing for 3 days, returns with message for owner it ate 3 fishes from stall

Returns looking unapologetic.

Belmont Lay | October 31, 2020, 03:51 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

A chubby tabby cat that went missing in Thailand only to return to its owner three days later, came back with a surprise: A notice of a debt it incurred while away.

The bittersweet return of the lost pet was shared in a Facebook post on Oct. 27, 2020.

The caption of the post read: “Gone for three days and returned with debt. #catslaves”.

Cat came back -- with message

The cat, which looked coy on its return after being away for a few days with no sight or sound, probably elicited sighs of relief from its owner when it showed up again.

However, on closer inspection, the cat appeared to have come back with a message and looking unapologetic about it.

The cat had apparently returned home looking not the worse for wear, but with a new collar and a notice hanging from its neck.

The handwritten message on the cardboard around its furry neck read: “Your cat kept eyeing the mackerels at my stall, so I gave him three. Aunty May at alley no. 2.”

The phone number listed on the cardboard is partially obscured by the bunny emoji.

Reactions to the photos by Thai commenters were mainly "55555" and praising the mackerel stall owner for caring for the cat and having a sense of humour at the same time.

JEM, City Square Mall among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There are a total of 58,003 Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of Oct. 30, 2020.

October 30, 2020, 09:57 PM

S'pore woman books GrabHitch ride, gets ride home in 45-seater bus with no other passengers

The driver's car was in the workshop, he explained.

October 30, 2020, 08:33 PM

George Yeo: S'pore's 'Chinese-ness' promotes strong ties with China, but must set itself apart politically

Singapore has to separate its "Chinese-ness" from its political identity as it cannot afford to be seen by ASEAN as a Chinese state in Southeast Asia.

October 30, 2020, 05:47 PM

Direct flight prices from mainland China to S'pore reach S$2,300 after announcement of lifted restrictions

A similar trend was observed when a travel bubble was announced between Singapore and Hong Kong.

October 30, 2020, 05:44 PM

Jade Rasif's dreams allegedly haunted by female entity for past 13 years, after events in old apartment

'I've lived in eight to nine places since, and in my dreams she's always outside my window.'

October 30, 2020, 05:38 PM

All-you-can-eat halal Thai hotpot buffet at Khatib from S$17.90++, 4th diner dines free from Nov. 2-30

Yum.

October 30, 2020, 04:52 PM

Former UOB relationship manager transfers over S$263,000 from customer's account to his own

Two former bank employees have been issued prohibition orders for fraud and dishonest conduct.

October 30, 2020, 04:45 PM

Politicians in Japan's Chiba city caught sleeping, & online shopping during council session

Human nature.

October 30, 2020, 04:28 PM

ICA video shows officers prying open walls of lorry where 1,034 cartons of vapes were hidden

Cue the intense music.

October 30, 2020, 04:17 PM

Woodlands collision: 8-year-old girl in coma shows signs of responsiveness after a week in ICU

However, she is currently not out of danger.

October 30, 2020, 03:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.