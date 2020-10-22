Thai protesters give PM Prayuth 3 days to resign

Thai protesters have rejected the olive branch Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has extended, and doubled down on their demand for him to step down.

Protesters want Prayuth to resign

According to Bloomberg, Prayuth had said in a televised address on Wednesday, Oct. 21, that he would "make the first move to de-escalate this situation".

He added that he is preparing to lift the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and will "do so promptly" if protests remain peaceful and there are "no violent incidents".

But protesters rejected his show of appeasement, and continued marching to the Government House on Wednesday night, Oct. 21, breaking through police barricades and barbed wire in the process.

Anti-government organisation Free Youth wrote in a Facebook post that they would continue to protest and return with greater demands if Prayuth does not step down, which is one of the three demands they submitted to the government.

Their other two demands are the passage of charter amendment bills for a new constitution to replace the one written and passed under military rule, and the reforms of the monarchy, according to Bangkok Post

A 25-year-old protest leader, Patsaravalee ‘Mind’ Tanakitvibulpon, who told the crowd that Prayuth would "face the people again" if he does not resign in three days, was later arrested on charges police said were linked to the Oct. 15 protest, Reuters reported.

She was released shortly after the next morning.

Emergency measures lifted

While Prayuth has given no indication that he would give in to the protesters' demands, saying previously that he would not resign as he had done nothing wrong, he also appeared to attempt to deescalate the situation.

A day later on Thursday, Oct. 22, the Thai government ordered the removal of emergency measures placed last week in an attempt to end the protests, saying in an official statement that "the current violent situation that led to the announcement of the severe situation has eased", Bangkok Post reported.

The state of emergency was lifted from 12pm.

Biggest challenge to Thailand's establishment in years

The three-month protests, attended by thousands of Thai students and young demonstrators, present the greatest challenge to Thailand's establishment in years.

Prayuth has been accused of rigging an election last year to retain power, and for cracking down on popular pro-democracy opposition party Future Forward Party.

Protesters are also speaking up against the monarch despite strict lèse majesté laws that set jail terms of up to 15 years for insulting the king.

