Thai bridesmaids make best of bad situation for bride, turns downpour into memorable mud-dancing session

A Thai bride found her wedding in a bit of a kerfuffle when a downpour took place and basically muddied up the entire venue.

The bride, whose Facebook name is Tatar, said that she was initially worried about how events were going to proceed.

She didn't have much to be worried about though, as her bridesmaids resolutely refused to dampen the mood on her big day, making it perhaps even more memorable for the bride.

After changing from this:

To a more mud-appropriate attire:

They let down their hair:

And after all the festivities were done with, all that was left to do was wish your friend a happy future, and hope she had a memorable day:

A very memorable day:

Image from Tatar's Facebook