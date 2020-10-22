Back

Thai bridesmaids make best of bad situation for bride, turns downpour into memorable mud-dancing session

Good recovery.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 22, 2020, 11:03 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A Thai bride found her wedding in a bit of a kerfuffle when a downpour took place and basically muddied up the entire venue.

The bride, whose Facebook name is Tatar, said that she was initially worried about how events were going to proceed.

She didn't have much to be worried about though, as her bridesmaids resolutely refused to dampen the mood on her big day, making it perhaps even more memorable for the bride.

After changing from this:

Image from Tatar's Facebook

To a more mud-appropriate attire:

Image from Tatar's Facebook

They let down their hair:

Image from Tatar's Facebook

Image from Tatar's Facebook

And after all the festivities were done with, all that was left to do was wish your friend a happy future, and hope she had a memorable day:

Image from Tatar's Facebook

A very memorable day:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Image from Tatar's Facebook

Meidi-Ya supermarket opening at Millenia Walk in Nov. 2020, wine & liquor store already open

Nice.

October 23, 2020, 10:03 AM

Dutch security expert claims he hacked Trump's Twitter by guessing password 'maga2020!'

The expert had supposedly managed to log into his account four years ago using the password "yourefired".

October 23, 2020, 01:36 AM

Visitor to Changi Jurassic Mile hit by golf ball from Tanah Merah Country Club

Wear a helmet if you're cycling, bring a brolly if you are on foot.

October 23, 2020, 12:57 AM

Vivian Balakrishnan demonstrates rapid Covid-19 test on himself

Rapid testing is a key component of Singapore's Covid-19 measures.

October 23, 2020, 12:07 AM

Man threw kitten to death after dispute with wife & robbed student in Yishun

His wife has reconciled with him and was present in court.

October 23, 2020, 12:04 AM

Electric motorcycle-sharing service to be introduced to S'pore

Like electric car-sharing in Singapore, but two wheels and no charging needed.

October 22, 2020, 11:51 PM

Candidate selection process is 'something that we definitely need to review': Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam

The MP stated that there was a need to acknowledge limitations within the selection process.

October 22, 2020, 11:41 PM

7 imported Covid-19 cases on Oct. 22 all asymptomatic, includes S'porean returning from Indonesia

More updates.

October 22, 2020, 10:22 PM

IPS Forum: PAP, WP & PSP agree foreign talent still needed & S'poreans should have opportunity to step up

Although each of the participants gave different reasonings for their parties' stance, there was a general consensus on the matter.

October 22, 2020, 09:41 PM

Thai street food vendors arrive at anti-government protest venues quicker than protesters & police

Gotta hustle.

October 22, 2020, 07:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.